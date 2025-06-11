Deepika's Padukone School of Badminton expands to 75 centres in a year

The Padukone School of Badminton (PSB), founded and funded by Deepika Padukone and mentored by former World No. 1 and All England Champion Prakash Padukone, has achieved a significant milestone by establishing over 75 coaching centres across 18 Indian cities within a year since its inception.

Deepika announced the news on Tuesday on her father’s 70th birthday.

With its mission of ‘Badminton for All’, PSB now aims to scale to 100 centres by the end of this year and 250 within the next three years.

“As someone who grew up playing badminton, I’ve experienced firsthand how much this sport can shape one’s life – physically, mentally, and emotionally. Through PSB, I hope we can bring the joy and discipline of badminton to people from all walks of life, and build a generation that is healthier, more focused, and inspired by sport,” Founder of PSB, Deepika Padukone, said.

Prakash Padukone, PSB’s Mentor and Advisor, said: “Sport is an integral part of growing up – it instills discipline, resilience, and a winning mindset that extends well beyond the court. With PSB, our goal is to make quality coaching accessible and affordable, nurture talent from the grassroots, and set a strong foundation for the future of Indian badminton.”

PSB’s vision is to democratize access to quality and affordable badminton coaching, providing opportunities for people of all ages and skill levels. Through its standardized, scalable coaching methodology, developed under the guidance of Prakash Padukone, the organization seeks to introduce a nationwide community of school children and working professionals to the sport. It also aims to empower aspiring coaches with certified training and sustainable career paths.

PSB partners with schools, institutions, and existing venues to set up grassroots academies that feed into its flagship Training Program at the 3 High-Performance Centres of Excellence in Bengaluru. With over 100 coaches trained under a structured certification program and access to cutting-edge facilities, PSB’s coaching system ensures consistency, quality, and the ability to identify and nurture future champions.