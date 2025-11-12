Deaflympics 2025: Jerlin Jayaratchagan named India's flag bearer

Jerlin Jayaratchagan, who has won three gold medals at the Deaflympics, will be India’s flagbearer at the upcoming Summer Games in Tokyo from November 15-26.

The Tokyo Games will be Jerlin’s third Deaflympics. The Madurai girl played her first Deaflympics in 2017 when she was 13. Jerlin went on to create history at the 2021 Summer Deaflympics (held in 2022 in Brazil) by winning three gold medals in women’s singles, mixed doubles in badminton, and the team event.

Her outstanding achievements earned her the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2022, making her the first Indian woman Deaflympian to receive this honour.

Three-time gold medallist Jerlin Jayaratchagan will lead India as the flagbearer in Tokyo at Deaflympics 2025, starting November 15!



India sends its largest-ever 111-member contingent across 11 disciplines, ready to shine on the global stage.









“Being chosen as the flagbearer is a moment of great pride and emotion for me. This is my third Deaflympics, but the first time I’ll be leading my country with the flag. It represents years of hard work, dedication, and the honour of carrying not just the flag, but the dreams of every athlete on our team. I’m deeply grateful for this opportunity,” said Jerlin.

The Indian contingent was given a warm sendoff by secretary sports, Government of India, Shri Hari Ranjan Rao, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday. The official kit of the Indian contingent was also revealed. The first batch of Indians will leave for Tokyo on Thursday. India will take part in 11 disciplines – athletics, badminton, golf, judo, karate, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, wrestling and tennis. The Deaflympics are conducted by the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD). The Deaflympics, under the patronage of the International Olympic Committee, are the second oldest international multi-sporting event in the world. In the last Deaflympics 2021 held in Caxias Do Sul in Brazil in May 2022, India was represented by 39 male and 26 female athletes. India won a best-ever 16 medals – eight gold, 1 silver and seven bronze to finish 9th among 77 participating nations.







