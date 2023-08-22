DBS Bank India is banking on India’s badminton stars

In a move that underscores DBS Bank India's commitment to the country, the bank has announced its partnership with five exceptional badminton stars – Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly, and Gayatri Gopichand.

DBS Bank has been a part of India's journey since 1994, and it is the largest foreign bank in the country by branch presence. The partnership enables the bank to enhance its brand presence within the country and effectively connect with its diverse audience. The sport of badminton embodies attributes such as precision, dedication, teamwork, and the pursuit of excellence, closely aligned with DBS Bank’s core values of being purpose-driven, relationship-led, and innovative.

The partnership has kicked-off with an outdoor campaign, and it will be extended to the bank's social media platforms, official website, internal platforms, as well as throughout its branch network, targeting both customers and employees.

Commenting on the partnership, Shoma Narayanan, Managing Director - Group Strategic Marketing & Communications at DBS Bank India, said, “DBS Bank continues to break boundaries and reimagine banking; we like to think of ourselves as a different kind of bank, rather than fitting into the conventional notions of a 'traditional bank'. Badminton is gaining popularity across India, and this partnership provides a great opportunity for us to extend our support to five young athletes who truly have the potential to be the stars of tomorrow!

These players epitomise our core values both on and off the court, making them perfect partners to champion our brand. With this association, we aim to dial up customer engagement in India and bolster the narrative around our unique phy-gital proposition, suite of offerings, and strong Asian connectivity.”

Ramakrishnan R, Co-Founder and Director, Baseline Ventures added, “DBS Bank has always been a trusted partner, for small and large businesses as well as retail customers. We are excited to help the bank onboard some of India’s most prominent badminton stars as it increases engagement with its customers in India. We are confident that with DBS Bank India’s support, these players will elevate their careers and reach even greater heights, while serving as an inspiration for badminton enthusiasts.”

#DBSBankIndia is proud to have the nation’s leading badminton players join our family - @JollyTreesa, @Shettychirag04, @satwiksairaj, Gayatri Gopichand, and @lakshya_sen



Stay tuned to witness this legendary team take over the global stage!#LiveMoreBankLess pic.twitter.com/EmdQrjA6EQ — DBS Bank India (@DBSBankIndia) August 21, 2023

The five young and promising badminton stars have consistently climbed the global rankings, carving a niche for themselves on the international stage. Former world junior number one, Lakshya Sen, has clinched titles in various tournaments and earned a top-10 spot in senior rankings, with recent wins including the Canada Open and notable performances at the US Open, Japan Open, and the 2021 World Championships.



India's men's doubles duo, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, have reached World No. 2 in Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. They won three BWF World Tour titles this year, including the Indonesia Open 2023 (Super 1000), Korea Open 2023 (Super 500), and Swiss Open 2023 (Super 300). India's young women's doubles sensation, Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, made their mark at the All-England Championship 2022 by reaching the semi-finals in their debut season and repeating the feat in 2023. They clinched medals at the Commonwealth Games and played a pivotal role in winning India's first-ever medal at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023.

DBS Bank continues to break boundaries, and its campaigns have been seen as category-defying in the banking industry. For example, the bank introduced an industry-first online mini-series called "DBS Sparks," which is inspired by true stories and follows a group of young bankers as they navigate their work and personal lives. It showcases how these bankers challenge the status quo, go above and beyond to solve their clients' challenges, and genuinely make an impact in DBS' quest to be the best bank for a better world.

In 2018, DBS Bank introduced its brand promise, "Live more, Bank less." This year, the bank launched a clutter-breaking campaign to further strengthen this promise, while showcasing how it brings simplicity and seamlessness to banking. The campaign encapsulates how DBS Bank empowers customers to dedicate more time to cherish their dreams, pursue their passions, and nurture their relationships.