Singapore Open 2025: Satwik- Chirag storm into semifinals with win over World No. 1

India’s leading men’s doubles team, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, continued their pursuit of their first title this season by advancing to the semifinals of the Singapore Open.

The duo secured a straight-game victory over the world No. 1 Malaysian pair, Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin, in Singapore on Friday.

Overcoming recent fitness challenges, the Indian pair showcased resilient defense and tactical brilliance to register a 21-17, 21-15 win in a 39-minute quarterfinal clash at the prestigious Super 750 badminton tournament. This marks their third semifinal appearance of the season.

Leading up to the match, Rankireddy and Shetty held a 6-2 head-to-head advantage over the Malaysians, though they had lost their most recent encounter at the India Open semifinals earlier this year.

Tactical Mastery in High-Intensity Battle

Early exchanges saw both pairs adopting an aggressive approach with quick attacking shots, resulting in brief rallies and two early service faults within the opening four points. The opening game remained neck-and-neck until 7-all, when the Indians began to assert their dominance, establishing a crucial three-point advantage at the mid-game break.

Building on their interval lead, the Indian duo extended their advantage to 15-11, though a momentary lapse saw Satwik faulted on serve and the gap started to close. After a few points, Satwik unleashed a forehand smash to restore India's cushion at 18-15.

After Izzuddin's shot sailed wide and Chirag atoned for an earlier error with a clinical straight smash, the Indians earned three game points. The opening game was sealed when Goh's return found the net.

The second game saw Chirag struggle initially with unforced errors, but the Indian pair quickly found their rhythm in the fast-paced exchanges, staying level at 4-4. A decisive four-point burst from Satwik and Chirag shifted momentum firmly in their favor.

Post-interval, the Indian duo dominated and built a comfortable lead of 18-11. The Indian duo then had five match points, closing out victory as their opponents faltered under pressure.

Sweet Victory After Injury Struggles

“Yeah, it’s a big victory because we are world number 27 right now. Last year, when we played Singapore, we were world number one. This year, when we’re playing Singapore, we are ranked 27,” said Chirag in the mixed zone after the win. “So yeah, it feels really good that we could beat Goh and Izzuddin, especially since we lost to them earlier this year at the India Open semifinals. It’s a sweet victory.”

The pair’s comeback is particularly commendable given their recent fitness issues. “Every day is getting better. Honestly, we didn’t know if we would be able to play in Singapore because we only managed to train for 10 days over two months. I had a lot of doubts whether I could play due to my back condition,” Chirag revealed. “I wasn’t sure how things would go, but it’s amazing that we could perform like this.”

Satwik added insight into their strategic approach: “We focused more on our own game rather than overthinking the opponents’ tactics. We wanted to play our A-game and see how the match unfolds. We prepared for every point and supported each other throughout. It’s been quite a journey over the past two months, and we’re really happy with our performance. We look forward to more.”

What's Next?

Rankireddy and Shetty will now face another familiar Malaysian pair - Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik - in Saturday's semifinal, their long-time rivals who defeated them in the Paris Olympics quarterfinals.

The Indians trail 3-9 in their head-to-head record against Chia-Wooi Yik, making their next challenge even more daunting after this impressive victory over the world No. 1.