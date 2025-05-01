Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy presented with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

India's top men's doubles badminton players, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were presented with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award by the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, in Delhi, in recognition of their dedication and exceptional performances on the court.

Though they were honored last year, Chirag and Satwik couldn't attend the prestigious ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan due to their playing commitments.

Their award presentation was initially scheduled for February, but was postponed after the sudden passing of Satwik's father, R. Kasi Viswanatham, due to a cardiac arrest on the same day as the brief ceremony.

The Indian duo has achieved remarkable feats that have redefined badminton in India. In 2023, they won the Asian Games gold medal and the prestigious Indonesia Open Super 1000 title. Satwik also set a Guinness World Record for the fastest badminton smash by a male player, reaching an astonishing speed of 565 km/h.

They made history as the first Indian men's doubles pair to achieve the World No. 1 ranking and win a BWF Super 1000 title, specifically at the Indonesia Open. Their achievements mark a significant milestone in Indian badminton.

Following the Paris Olympics, Chirag and Satwik took a break and kicked off the 2025 season with strong performances, reaching the semifinals at both the Malaysia Open and the Indian Open.

However, the duo is currently facing fitness and injury challenges, having withdrawn from the Badminton Asia Championships last month and later pulling out of the Sudirman Cup due to illness.