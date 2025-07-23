China Open 2025: PV Sindhu stuns sixth-seeded Tomoka Miyazaki; Satwik-Chirag win

India's PV Sindhu and men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankreddy-Chirag Shetty progressed to the second round of the 2025 China Open Super 1000 event in Changzhou, China, on Wednesday.

PV Sindhu stunned the sixth-seeded rising teenage sensation Tomoka Miyazaki of Japan, while Satwik-Chirag outclassed the Japanese pair of Kenya-Okamura in men's doubles.

First top-10 win of 2025 for Sindhu

Sindhu edged past Miyazaki 21-15, 8-21, 21-17 in 61 minutes to register her first win against a top-10 ranked player in 2025.

"It was a much-awaited win for me," said Sindhu after winning the first round match.

Sindhu controlled the first game, building a commanding eight-point lead after the mid-game break and holding on to secure an early edge.

However, Miyazaki staged an impressive comeback in the second game, limiting Sindhu to single digits and halting her momentum.

In the deciding game, Sindhu showed her class, taking a massive lead of 11-2 at the final change of ends, which was enough for her to close the match despite a late surge of points from the youngster.

"It was important for me to cross the first round," said Sindhu. "Even in the third game, it was very important for me to take it deep because one side had a big disadvantage."

PV Sindhu will face the young compatriot Unnati Hooda in an all-Indian round of 16 clash tomorrow.

Unnati registered a straight game 21-11, 21-16 win against higher-ranked Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland in her first round clash.

In the men's doubles, Satwik and Chirag had a rather comfortable straight-game (21-13, 21-9) victory against the Japanese duo of Kenya Mitsuhashi and Hiroki Okamura.

The former World No. 1 pair controlled the rallies from the start, overpowering their opponents and conceding only 22 points across both games.

This marked the third encounter between them, with the Japanese duo still winless against the Indian pair.