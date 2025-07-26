Badminton
China Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag fall to Chia-Soh in the semi-finals - Highlights
Catch all the highlights from the semi-final match of Indian men's doubles pair of Satwik and Chirag in China.
The Indian men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were in action at the semi-finals of the 2025 China Open Super 1000 in Changzhou, China, on Saturday.
The former world No. 1 Indian duo were up against the second-seeded Malaysian pair, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, in their 14th international head-to-head encounter.
However, it wasn't a good outing for the Indian pair as they lost to the Malaysian pair in a straight game affair, ending India's campaign in the tournament.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 26 July 2025 1:25 PM GMT
A fourth Semi-final exit of the season for Satwik-Chirag
The Indian men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty faced a straight-game defeat to the Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, ending their campaign at China Open.
The Indian duo could not find a way to break a solid defensive display of the Malaysian pair and lost control of their shots, resulting in multiple unforced errors.
Final Score: Satwik-Chirag (IND) 13-21, 17-21 Chia-Soh (MAS)
- 26 July 2025 1:21 PM GMT
The Malaysian pair converts the match in straight-games
Game 2: Satwik-Chirag (IND) 17-21 Chia-Soh (MAS)
- 26 July 2025 1:18 PM GMT
The Malaysians are back in a 3-point lead with some brilliant shots
Game 2: Satwik-Chirag (IND) 16-19 Chia-Soh (MAS)
- 26 July 2025 1:16 PM GMT
The Indian pair wins a couple of consecutive points to take the score on level terms
Game 2: Satwik-Chirag (IND) 16-16 Chia-Soh (MAS)
- 26 July 2025 1:14 PM GMT
Indian pair needs a streak of 3-4 consecutive points, which they are currently unable to do
Game 2: Satwik-Chirag (IND) 13-16 Chia-Soh (MAS)
- 26 July 2025 1:11 PM GMT
A good defensive show from Satwik and Chirag but proves too much for them
Game 2: Satwik-Chirag (IND) 11-15 Chia-Soh (MAS)
- 26 July 2025 1:09 PM GMT
A brilliant attacking display from the Malaysian duo further extends their lead
Game 2: Satwik-Chirag (IND) 8-13 Chia-Soh (MAS)
- 26 July 2025 1:06 PM GMT
The Malaysians win the last seven of the eight points to gain a big lead at mid-game
Game 2: Satwik-Chirag (IND) 6-11 Chia-Soh (MAS)
- 26 July 2025 1:02 PM GMT
A much closer start to the second game as the Indians are trying to calm themselves
Game 2: Satwik-Chirag (IND) 5-5 Chia-Soh (MAS)