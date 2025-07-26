China Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag fall to Chia-Soh in the semi-finals - Highlights

The Indian men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were in action at the semi-finals of the 2025 China Open Super 1000 in Changzhou, China, on Saturday.

The former world No. 1 Indian duo were up against the second-seeded Malaysian pair, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, in their 14th international head-to-head encounter.

However, it wasn't a good outing for the Indian pair as they lost to the Malaysian pair in a straight game affair, ending India's campaign in the tournament.

As it happened: