Badminton

China Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag fall to Chia-Soh in the semi-finals - Highlights

Catch all the highlights from the semi-final match of Indian men's doubles pair of Satwik and Chirag in China.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty
X

Satwik-Chirag in action at the semi-final of the China Open 2025. (Photo Credits: Jio Cinema)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 26 July 2025 1:30 PM GMT

The Indian men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were in action at the semi-finals of the 2025 China Open Super 1000 in Changzhou, China, on Saturday.

The former world No. 1 Indian duo were up against the second-seeded Malaysian pair, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, in their 14th international head-to-head encounter.

However, it wasn't a good outing for the Indian pair as they lost to the Malaysian pair in a straight game affair, ending India's campaign in the tournament.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2025-07-26 11:45:14
Badminton
