Badminton
China Open 2023 LIVE: Satwik-Chirag faces Fikri-Maulana, Sikki Reddy-Rohan Kapoor loses - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian shuttlers' matches from the China Open 2023.
N. Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor take on Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia in the first round of their mixed doubles match, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana in their men's doubles opening round match at the China Open 2023.
Follow updates:
Live Updates
- 6 Sep 2023 3:54 AM GMT
Fikri-Maulana wins the first game
Fikri and Maulana win the opening game 21-17 in 19 minutes to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
- 6 Sep 2023 3:53 AM GMT
Game 1: Satwik-Chirag wins a point
Satwik-Chirag wins a point to make it 17-20. Will they be able to make a turnaround in the opening game?
- 6 Sep 2023 3:52 AM GMT
Fikri-Maulana on game point
A 20-16 lead for Fikri and Maulana in the first game. They are on game point now.
- 6 Sep 2023 3:52 AM GMT
Game 1: Fikri-Maulana increases the lead
Fikri and Maulana extend their lead to 19-16 in the opening game.
- 6 Sep 2023 3:50 AM GMT
Game 1: Satwik-Chirag trails 15-18
Fikri and Maulana manage to retain their lead at 18-15 as the Indians try to fight their way back in the game.
- 6 Sep 2023 3:50 AM GMT
Game 1: A point for Satwik-Chirag
Satwik-Chirag trails 13-17 in the first game. The Indians need to ramp up their game to stave off the challenge from Fikri and Maulana.
- 6 Sep 2023 3:49 AM GMT
Game 1: Fikri-Maulana extends the lead
Fikri-Maulana takes a four-point lead over the Indians in the opening game at 16-12.
- 6 Sep 2023 3:48 AM GMT
Game 1: Fikri-Maulana reclaims the lead
Fikri and Maulana reclaim the lead at 13-12 and then extend it to 14-12. Will Satwik-Chirag be able to parry the Indonesians' challenge in this Round of 32 clash?
- 6 Sep 2023 3:46 AM GMT
Game 1: Satwik-Chirag wins a rally
Satwik-Chirag wins a long tally to reduce Fikri and Maulana's lead to 11-12. The Indians then level the game at 12-12.
- 6 Sep 2023 3:44 AM GMT
Game 1: Satwik-Chirag resumes with a point
Satwik-Chirag trails 10-11 in the opening game. They resume the game with a point after the break, but the Indonesians manage to retain their lead at 12-10.