China Masters 2025: PV Sindhu registers her third top-10 win of the year

Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu advanced to the last eight with a straight-game win at the China Masters Super 750 Tournament in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday.

Sindhu defeated the sixth-seeded Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-15, 21-15, securing her second top-10 victory in a month and advancing to her first World Tour quarterfinal since January 2025.

Overall, this was just her third victory against a top-10-ranked player this year after Tomoka Miyazaki at the China Open and Wang Zhiyi at the World Championships.

This was Sindhu's back-to-back straight game win at the tournament after her dominating 21-5, 21-10 win against Julie Jakobsen of Denmark in the first round.

"I think it is very important to win in straight games, it gives you that confidence, but sometimes the conditions might be different, so you have to be ready for the long matches," PV Sindhu told the media in post-match interaction.

This marked Sindhu's first victory over Chochuwong in two years, following losses in their previous two encounters, including the Indonesia Open Round of 16 earlier this year.

"She is a top player, and I also played earlier at the Indonesia Open, and that time it was also a hard match, so today, after winning the first match, I was much more alert, and I'm happy that I'm on the winning side and gave my best, " Sindhu shares her views on this match.

In Indonesia, Sindhu had a very tough time against Pornpawee, but here Sindhu was much more comfortable and had a lead throughout the match.

Sindhu will now move to the quarterfinals, where her potential matchup will be against world No. 1 An Se Young of South Korea, who has a 100 percent win percentage against Sindhu.

The men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty followed Sindhu and reached the final eight with a straight-game, 21-13, 21-12 win over Wang Chi-Lin and Hsiang Chieh Chiu.

After a fighting first-round victory, this match proved to be a much more comfortable affair for the Indians, who now will be fresh for their important quarterfinal clash tomorrow.

They will now take on the Chinese pair of Xiang Yu Ren and Hao Nan Xie, who are competing as a pair for the first time on the BWF World Tour.