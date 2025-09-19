China Masters 2025: PV Sindhu bows out to World No.1 An Se Young in quarerfinal

India's No.1 PV Sindhu bowed out in the quarterfinals to world No.1 An Se Young of South Korea at the China Masters 2025 in Shenzhen, China, on Friday.

Sindhu was completely dominated by Young, who had a big lead throughout the match and was troubling Sindhu with her footwork and strokeplay.

This was the eighth meeting between the two players, where the young Korean shuttler has a perfect record, as Sindhu hadn't been able to find an answer to Young's gameplay.

This was Sindhu's first quarterfinal on the BWF World Tour since the India Open 2025 in January, which she achieved after two consecutive straight-game wins.

After a disappointing start to the year, Sindhu has finally been looking better in the last couple of months, clinching three wins against top 10 players and two quarterfinal finishes, including the World C'ships.

Her aim will now be to extend this slight comeback in form and make it to the finals of a few tournaments to somehow qualify for the BWF World Tour Finals 2025.

