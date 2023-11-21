Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
China Masters 2023 LIVE: Satwik/Chirag win, HS Prannoy in action- Scores, Results, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the first round of the China Masters Super 750 tournament.
China Masters Super 750 LIVE: Indian shuttlers take the court again in the China Masters Super 750 tournament that will act as the last tournament before the World Tour Finals.
Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be hoping for all the permutations and combinations to make it to the World Tour finals.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2023-11-21 05:07:50
- 21 Nov 2023 8:54 AM GMT
Prannoy takes the lead for the first time in this set
Set-2: Prannoy 9-7 chou
- 21 Nov 2023 8:52 AM GMT
3 points on trot for Prannoy to equalise the scores
Set-2: Prannoy 6-6 chou
- 21 Nov 2023 8:51 AM GMT
Chou takes an early lead of three points
Set-2: Prannoy 3-6 chou
- 21 Nov 2023 8:50 AM GMT
Few errors from both players, scores level
Set-2: Prannoy 3-3 chou
- 21 Nov 2023 8:45 AM GMT
Prannoy takes the first set after a servicer error from CTC on match point
Set-1: Prannoy 21-18 chou
- 21 Nov 2023 8:43 AM GMT
Chou made a comeback reduce the deficit to 2 point
Set-1: Prannoy 19-17 Chou
- 21 Nov 2023 8:40 AM GMT
Prannoy just 3 points away from the game
Set-1: Prannoy 18-14 Chou
- 21 Nov 2023 8:38 AM GMT
Plenty of smashes one after one from Prannoy to maintain three point lead
Set-1: Prannoy 16-13 Chou
- 21 Nov 2023 8:36 AM GMT
Three straight points on trot to take a lead by 3 points
Set-1: Prannoy 14-11 Chou
- 21 Nov 2023 8:33 AM GMT
Prannoy made a comeback and now leading at the Mid-game interval
Set-1: Prannoy 11-10 Chou
