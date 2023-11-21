Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

China Masters 2023 LIVE: Satwik/Chirag win, HS Prannoy in action- Scores, Results, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from the first round of the China Masters Super 750 tournament.

Satwik Chirag
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 21 Nov 2023 8:54 AM GMT

China Masters Super 750 LIVE: Indian shuttlers take the court again in the China Masters Super 750 tournament that will act as the last tournament before the World Tour Finals.

Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be hoping for all the permutations and combinations to make it to the World Tour finals.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-11-21 05:07:50
BadmintonHS Prannoy
