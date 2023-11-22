Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
China Masters 2023 LIVE: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth knocked out- Scores, Updates, Results
Follow us for all the LIVE updates of Indian shuttlers' performances at the China Masters 2023 Super 750 tournament.
China Masters 2023 LIVE: Indian shutters take the court as Lakshya Sen, Kidmabi Srikanth and Priyanshu Rajawat feature in men's singles of China Masters 2023.
2023-11-22 08:20:20
- 22 Nov 2023 11:37 AM GMT
Indian Women's Doubles pair is on court
Rutaparna and Swetaparna Panda lost first set 15-21 to the seventh seeded chinese pair of Zhang/Zheng.
- 22 Nov 2023 10:04 AM GMT
Kidambi losses in the first round
Kidambi Srikanth lost 15-21, 21-14, 13-21 in the first round against fourth seeded Kunlavut Vitisdarn of Thailand at the China Masters 750 tournament.
- 22 Nov 2023 10:02 AM GMT
Kunlavut is just three points away from the match
Game-3: Kidambi 13-18 Kunlavut
- 22 Nov 2023 10:01 AM GMT
A Powerful down the line smash from Kidambi
Game-3: Kidambi 13-15 Kunlavut
- 22 Nov 2023 10:00 AM GMT
Lovely drop shot from Kunlavut, extending his lead
Game-3: Kidambi 11-15 Kunlavut
- 22 Nov 2023 9:58 AM GMT
Kunlavut still holding on to his three point lead
Game-3: Kidambi 10-13 Kunlavut
- 22 Nov 2023 9:54 AM GMT
Kunlavut generate few quick points to take a 3 point lead at mid-game
Game-3: Kidambi 8-11 Kunlavut
- 22 Nov 2023 9:51 AM GMT
Kidambi keeping himself in the game before the change of ends
Game-3: Kidambi 6-7 Kunlavut
- 22 Nov 2023 9:48 AM GMT
Kidambi has reduced the deficit to just one point
Game-3: Kidambi 4-5 Kunlavut
- 22 Nov 2023 9:45 AM GMT
Kunlavut started the third game with a early lead
Game-3: Kidambi 0-3 Kunlavut
