Badminton

China Masters 2023 LIVE: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth knocked out- Scores, Updates, Results

Follow us for all the LIVE updates of Indian shuttlers' performances at the China Masters 2023 Super 750 tournament.

Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen made first-round exits from the French Open Super 750 on Wednesday. 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 22 Nov 2023 11:37 AM GMT

China Masters 2023 LIVE: Indian shutters take the court as Lakshya Sen, Kidmabi Srikanth and Priyanshu Rajawat feature in men's singles of China Masters 2023.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-11-22 08:20:20
BadmintonLakshya SenKidambi Srikanth
