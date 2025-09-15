China Masters 2025: Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag target first title of the season – Preview

Fresh from a runner-up finish at the Hong Kong Open, Lakshya Sen will look to build on his recent momentum, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty aim to continue their consistent form at the China Masters 2025, taking place from 16 to 21 September at Shenzhen Arena on Shangbu North Road.

The Super 750 tournament, offering a total prize money of USD 1,250,000, attracts the world’s best players and promises high-intensity badminton action.

Lakshya, who reached his first major final in two years after struggling with form and fitness issues, opens against France’s Toma Junior Popov.

The 24-year-old from Almora, a fourth-place finisher at the Paris Olympics, has faced multiple early exits in recent tournaments but is eager to capitalize on his breakthrough performance.

Young shuttler Ayush Shetty, who recently caused an upset by defeating Japan’s Kodai Naraoka, will aim for another strong showing when he faces sixth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei.

Ayush had previously beaten the same opponent en-route to his maiden BWF title at the US Open Super 300 in June.

In men’s doubles, eighth seeds Satwik-Chirag have been India’s most consistent pair this season, recording multiple semifinal finishes, a World Championships bronze, and a runner-up finish at Hong Kong last week.

The Asian Games champions, still chasing their first title of 2025, will start their campaign against Malaysia’s Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap.

In women’s singles, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, world ranked 14th, will look to rediscover her top form as she takes on Denmark’s Julie Dawall Jakobsen.

Sindhu impressed recently by defeating world No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi to reach the World Championships quarterfinals but was eliminated by Line Christophersen last week.

In women’s doubles, the Panda sisters, Rutaparna and Swetaparna, face Malaysia’s Ong Xin Yee and Carmen Ting.

In mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde clash with Japan’s Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara, while Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, World Championships quarterfinalists, take on second seeds Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping of China.

Full Indian contingent

Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty

Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu

Men’s Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty

Women’s Doubles: Rutaparna Panda / Swetaparna Panda

Mixed Doubles: Dhruv Kapila / Tanisha Crasto, Rohan Kapoor / Ruthvika Shivani Gadde

Where to watch?

All the live action from the China Masters Super 750 can be streamed on the BWF YouTube channel.