Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Canada Open: Kidambi Srikanth prevails over Priyanshu Rajawat in a thriller

The victory takes Srikanth to the second-round of the Super 300 badminton tournament.

Kidambi Srikanth, Canada Open Super 300
X

Srikanth came back from a game down to overcome the 7th seeded Rajawat. (Photo credit: PTI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 2 July 2025 4:19 PM GMT

India's Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the men's singles second round with a thrilling three-game win over compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat at the Canada Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

The 2021 World Championships silver medalist Srikanth, who had finished runner-up at the Malaysia Masters in May, recovered from a game down to prevail 18-21, 21-19, 21-14 in a pulsating 53-minute opening-round clash.

It was a fierce battle between the two academy mates, who had faced off twice before, with Rajawat emerging victorious on both occasions — including straight-game wins at the German Open earlier this year and the 2023 Australian Open.

More to follow...

(Via PTI)

BadmintonBadminton World FederationKidambi Srikanth
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick