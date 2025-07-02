Canada Open: Kidambi Srikanth prevails over Priyanshu Rajawat in a thriller

India's Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the men's singles second round with a thrilling three-game win over compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat at the Canada Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

The 2021 World Championships silver medalist Srikanth, who had finished runner-up at the Malaysia Masters in May, recovered from a game down to prevail 18-21, 21-19, 21-14 in a pulsating 53-minute opening-round clash.

It was a fierce battle between the two academy mates, who had faced off twice before, with Rajawat emerging victorious on both occasions — including straight-game wins at the German Open earlier this year and the 2023 Australian Open.

