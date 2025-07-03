Yonex Canada Open 2025: Kidambi Srikanth breezes through R16

India's Kidambi Srikanth continued his march at the Yonex Canada Open 2025 after pulling off a facile win in the men's singles round of 16 draw on Thursday.

The 32-year old was pitted against Chinese Taipei's Wang Po-Wei and the Indian made light work of his opponent in a 41 minute outing, prevailing in straight games 21-19, 21-14.

Earlier, in the opening round on Wednesday, Kidambi Srikanth had come back from being a game down to beat the higher ranked and 7th seeded Priyanshu Rajawat in a closely contested three-game fixture.

Also in the fray on Thursday is India's Shriyanshi Valishetty who will play Malaysia's K Letshanaa.

