Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Yonex Canada Open 2025: Kidambi Srikanth breezes through R16
The Indian made light work of his Chinese Taipei opponent.
India's Kidambi Srikanth continued his march at the Yonex Canada Open 2025 after pulling off a facile win in the men's singles round of 16 draw on Thursday.
The 32-year old was pitted against Chinese Taipei's Wang Po-Wei and the Indian made light work of his opponent in a 41 minute outing, prevailing in straight games 21-19, 21-14.
Earlier, in the opening round on Wednesday, Kidambi Srikanth had come back from being a game down to beat the higher ranked and 7th seeded Priyanshu Rajawat in a closely contested three-game fixture.
Also in the fray on Thursday is India's Shriyanshi Valishetty who will play Malaysia's K Letshanaa.
More to follow...
Next Story