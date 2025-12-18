BWF World Tour Finals Highlights: Satwik-Chirag beat Alfian-Fikri for their second win - Updates, action

BWF World Tour Finals Highlights: India's leading men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registed their second win at the 2025 BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China, on Thursday.

The World No. 3 pair beat Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri 21-11, 16-21, 21-11 in 60 minutes.

Earlier, they beat Paris Olympics silver medallist Liang and Wang in the opening round.

They will now take on Malaysia's Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik on Friday. The top two teams after a single round-robin format will advance to the semi-finals.

