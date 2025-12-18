Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

BWF World Tour Finals Highlights: Satwik-Chirag beat Alfian-Fikri for their second win - Updates, action

Catch the highlights from Satwik-Chirag’s match against Indonesian pair Alfian-Fikri at the BWF World Tour Finals.

Satwik-Chirag are world no 3 in men's doubles ranking. (Photo credit: BWF)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 18 Dec 2025 2:35 PM GMT

BWF World Tour Finals Highlights: India's leading men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registed their second win at the 2025 BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China, on Thursday.

The World No. 3 pair beat Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri 21-11, 16-21, 21-11 in 60 minutes.

Earlier, they beat Paris Olympics silver medallist Liang and Wang in the opening round.

They will now take on Malaysia's Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik on Friday. The top two teams after a single round-robin format will advance to the semi-finals.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2025-12-18 10:57:08
BadmintonBWF World Tour FinalsBadminton World Federation
