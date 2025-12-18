Badminton
BWF World Tour Finals Highlights: Satwik-Chirag beat Alfian-Fikri for their second win - Updates, action
Catch the highlights from Satwik-Chirag’s match against Indonesian pair Alfian-Fikri at the BWF World Tour Finals.
BWF World Tour Finals Highlights: India's leading men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registed their second win at the 2025 BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China, on Thursday.
The World No. 3 pair beat Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri 21-11, 16-21, 21-11 in 60 minutes.
Earlier, they beat Paris Olympics silver medallist Liang and Wang in the opening round.
They will now take on Malaysia's Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik on Friday. The top two teams after a single round-robin format will advance to the semi-finals.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 18 Dec 2025 2:33 PM GMT
Satwik-Chirag on top of Group B
Satwik-Chirag (IND) bt Alfian-Fikri (INA) 21-11, 16-21, 21-11.
- 18 Dec 2025 2:28 PM GMT
Game-3: Satwik-Chirag (IND) 21-11 Alfian-Fikri (INA)
It took 60 minutes for the Indians to get the better off Indonesian pair.
- 18 Dec 2025 2:25 PM GMT
Game-3: Satwik-Chirag (IND) 20-11 Alfian-Fikri (INA)
Nine match points to the Indian pair.
- 18 Dec 2025 2:23 PM GMT
Game-3: Satwik-Chirag (IND) 16-11 Alfian-Fikri (INA)
Indian pair enjoying lead in the third game but they need to keep pushing.
- 18 Dec 2025 2:16 PM GMT
Game-3: Satwik-Chirag (IND) 11-4 Alfian-Fikri (INA)
A long rally goes in favour of the Indian pair as they take a commendable lead in the final game.
- 18 Dec 2025 2:11 PM GMT
Game-3: Satwik-Chirag (IND) 6-2 Alfian-Fikri (INA)
Some wrong calls at the back from the Indonesians gives Indians a 4-point lead.
- 18 Dec 2025 2:07 PM GMT
We're in the decider now!
With both teams having a game each, this is do or die for both. A win will ensure Satwik-Chirag's entry in the semifinals.
Game-3: Satwik-Chirag (IND) 1-1 Alfian-Fikri (INA)
- 18 Dec 2025 2:05 PM GMT
Alfian-Fikri take the second game
Game-2: Satwik-Chirag (IND) 16-21 Alfian-Fikri (INA)
- 18 Dec 2025 2:04 PM GMT
Game point for Indonesian pair
Game-2: Satwik-Chirag (IND) 16-20 Alfian-Fikri (INA)
- 18 Dec 2025 2:01 PM GMT
Will the Indonesian pair take the match to the third game?
Game-2: Satwik-Chirag (IND) 14-18 Alfian-Fikri (INA)