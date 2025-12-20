BWF World Tour Finals Highlights: Satwik-Chirag crash out in semis

BWF World Tour Finals LIVE: The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down to Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China in the semi-finals of the 2025 BWF World Tour Finals on Saturday.

Rankireddy and Shetty, who had gotten the better of the Chinese duo just a few days prior to get their campaign off to a winning start in the tournament, lost out 21-10, 17-21, 13-21 in a contest which lasted over an hour.

The loss means that the former world No 1 pair end their 2025 season without a title.

Highlights: