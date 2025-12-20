Badminton
BWF World Tour Finals Highlights: Satwik-Chirag crash out in semis
Check out the highlights from Satwik-Chirag's semi-final at the 2025 BWF World Tour Finals.
BWF World Tour Finals LIVE: The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down to Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China in the semi-finals of the 2025 BWF World Tour Finals on Saturday.
Rankireddy and Shetty, who had gotten the better of the Chinese duo just a few days prior to get their campaign off to a winning start in the tournament, lost out 21-10, 17-21, 13-21 in a contest which lasted over an hour.
The loss means that the former world No 1 pair end their 2025 season without a title.
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 20 Dec 2025 2:45 PM GMT
Thank you for joining in!
Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang let the first game go after Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty opened up a lead at a crucial juncture.
They more than made up for it in the second game to force a decider before completely blowing away the Indians to avenge their group stage loss.
The flick serves from Liang was a bit too much to handle for the Indians, who unfortunately can't progress into the final despite winning three-in-a-row in the group stages.
The loss means that Satwik-Chirag will end their 2025 season without a title. This is for the first time since 2021 that they have had to wait for so long for a World Tour triumph.
This was also the first time since 2021 that they qualified for the BWF World Tour Finals...that tells a lot, doesn't it?
Satwik-Chirag had dropped as low as 27 in the world rankings in May, but bounced back with a string of very solid performances. Despite not winning a title, one can't ignore the fact that they look a much more rounded pair now.
A title could be just around the corner!
Thank you for joining into our coverage. See you next time!
- 20 Dec 2025 2:36 PM GMT
Satwik-Chirag LOSE!
The former world No 1s from India do save two match point but that's all they can do.
Chirag errs at the net and that's that.
Satwik-Chirag go down 21-10, 17-21, 13-21 in 63 minutes.
- 20 Dec 2025 2:33 PM GMT
Satwik-Chirag hanging on
Satwik-Chirag are hanging on by a thread. But the result seems inevitable. They trail 11-20.
- 20 Dec 2025 2:27 PM GMT
Going from bad to worse
This is going from bad to worse for the Indians. They now trail by 12 points at 3-15 as Liang and Wang continue to put a dent into the scorecard with a loud home crowd behind them.
- 20 Dec 2025 2:24 PM GMT
Satwik-Chirag under the pump
Well, well, well...this has turned around rather quickly. Liang-Wang open up an 11-2 lead before the change of ends and look set for their revenge.
Satwik-Chirag have a mountain to climb. Is there a way out of this hole for the Indians?
- 20 Dec 2025 2:19 PM GMT
Liang-Wang on a roll
This is slipping away all too quickly from Satwik-Chirag. They now trail 1-6 as the Chinese pair keep forcing them to lift the shuttle from bad positions and then keep smashing the bones out of it.
Pressure on, for Satwik-Chirag!
- 20 Dec 2025 2:16 PM GMT
Liang-Wang carry forward the momentum
Liang-Wang carry forward the momentum from the second game as they open up a 3-0 lead in the decider.
Satwik-Chirag need to arrest this slide soon.
- 20 Dec 2025 2:13 PM GMT
Satwik-Chirag concede the opening game
Liang-Wang open up three game points at 20-17 and they need only one to convert as Chirag's lift from the net doesn't go over the net.
The Paris Olympics silver medallists have forced Satwik-Chirag into a decider.
An exciting game coming up next!
- 20 Dec 2025 2:12 PM GMT
Nice deception from Satwik
Satwik with some good work at the net as he opens the face of the shuttle at the last moment to deceive the Chinese. They return the shuttle, but one half of the court is opened up. Chirag takes advantage of that.