BWF World Tour Finals Highlights: Satwik-Chirag reach semi-finals
Check out the highlights from Satwik-Chirag's BWF World Tour Finals clash against Chia-Soh.
BWF World Tour Finals: The Indian badminton men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the semi-finals of the 2025 BWF World Tour Finals on Friday.
Rankireddy and Shetty came from a game down to beat arch nemesis Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik 21-17, 18-21, 21-15 too become the first Indian men's doubles pair to reach the semi-finals.
The only unbeaten duo in Group B, Rankireddy and Shetty needed to take just a game off the Malaysians to move into the semis.
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 19 Dec 2025 4:04 PM GMT
- 19 Dec 2025 4:00 PM GMT
Satwik-Chirag winnn!
Satwik-Chirag ease into the semi-finals with a come-from-behind 17-21, 21-18, 21-15 win over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik.
They were given a scare by the Malaysians, but managed to deliver under pressure to send their arch nemesis packing from the season ender.
- 19 Dec 2025 3:47 PM GMT
Satwik-Chirag with the lead
A good outing for Satwik-Chirag in the decider as they open up an 11-9 lead before the change of sides.
- 19 Dec 2025 3:37 PM GMT
A complete contrast here
At the end of the first game with the pressure firmly on his wards, it was coach Tan Kim Her with all the talking.
This time around, Satwik chips in with this thoughts and Chirag joins in too as the coach lets them take charge.
- 19 Dec 2025 3:36 PM GMT
Satwik-Chirag take the second game!
There's it. A brilliant smash from Chirag Shetty to seal it. They have won the one game they needed to secure the semi-final spot.
Pressure off now!
Both Satwik and Chirag point to the coach and celebrate. They breathe a sigh of relief.
- 19 Dec 2025 3:34 PM GMT
Chirag Shetty shown a yellow card
Chirag Shetty is shown a yellow card for delaying the proceedings intentionally. The Indians have two game points at 20-18.
- 19 Dec 2025 3:23 PM GMT
A bit for luck for Sawtik-Chirag
Three points straight after the mid-game interval for Chia-Soh as they take the lead. But a bit of luck with Shetty's push taking the net and falling on the other side, helps the Indians level at 12-12.
They can't afford to breathe easy do the Indians.
- 19 Dec 2025 3:18 PM GMT
Satwik-Chirag in the LEAD!
Satwik-Chirag deliver, well just about. They have managed to eke out a slender 11-9 lead at the second mid game interval.
Can they force a decider and book themselves a spot in the semi-finals?