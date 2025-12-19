Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

BWF World Tour Finals Highlights: Satwik-Chirag reach semi-finals

Check out the highlights from Satwik-Chirag's BWF World Tour Finals clash against Chia-Soh.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty (Photo credit: Badminton Photo/BWF)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 19 Dec 2025 4:07 PM GMT

BWF World Tour Finals: The Indian badminton men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the semi-finals of the 2025 BWF World Tour Finals on Friday.

Rankireddy and Shetty came from a game down to beat arch nemesis Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik 21-17, 18-21, 21-15 too become the first Indian men's doubles pair to reach the semi-finals.

The only unbeaten duo in Group B, Rankireddy and Shetty needed to take just a game off the Malaysians to move into the semis.

Highlights:

2025-12-19 13:16:34
