BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag beat Olympic medalist Liang-Wang in opener - Highlights

Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty begin their campaign at the 2025 BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday.

The third-seeded pair defeated the Olympic medalists Chinese duo of Liang Wei-Keng and Wang Chang, in their opening group match to become first Indian men's doubles pair to win a match at World Tour Finals.

As it happened: