Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag beat Olympic medalist Liang-Wang in opener - Highlights

Catch all the highlights from the matchday-1 of the 2025 BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China.

BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag beat Olympic medalist Liang-Wang in opener - Highlights
X

Satwik-Chirag to begin their campaign at the 2025 BWF World Tour Finals. (File Photo)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 17 Dec 2025 2:00 PM GMT

Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty begin their campaign at the 2025 BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday.

The third-seeded pair defeated the Olympic medalists Chinese duo of Liang Wei-Keng and Wang Chang, in their opening group match to become first Indian men's doubles pair to win a match at World Tour Finals.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2025-12-17 11:00:56
>Load More
BadmintonBWF World Tour FinalsSatwiksairaj RankireddyChirag Shetty
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick