Badminton
BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag beat Olympic medalist Liang-Wang in opener - Highlights
Catch all the highlights from the matchday-1 of the 2025 BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China.
Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty begin their campaign at the 2025 BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday.
The third-seeded pair defeated the Olympic medalists Chinese duo of Liang Wei-Keng and Wang Chang, in their opening group match to become first Indian men's doubles pair to win a match at World Tour Finals.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 17 Dec 2025 1:56 PM GMT
That's it from our coverage of matchday 1 at the 2025 BWF World Tour Finals
Do tune in for the second group match of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Thursday.
- 17 Dec 2025 1:45 PM GMT
Satwik-Chirag are now the first Indian men's doubles pair to win a match at the World Tour Finals
The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty survived a match point in the second game to edge past the Paris medalists in the opening game of the tournament.
The duo are now in a joint top position in Group A alongside Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi-yik of Malaysia, who defeated their Indonesian opponents earlier today.
Coming out of a game down, Satwik-Chirag showed some great attacking shots in final game to register just their 4th win against Liang-Wang in their 11th meeting.
Final score: Satwik-Chirag (IND) 12-21, 22-20, 21-14 Liang-Wang (CHN)
- 17 Dec 2025 1:30 PM GMT
The Indian pair starts the tournament with a big win after a brilliant comeback
Game-3: Satwik-Chirag (IND) 21-14 Liang-Wang (CHN)
- 17 Dec 2025 1:29 PM GMT
The Indian pair, showing an aggressive display, are now just 2 points away from a win
Game-3: Satwik-Chirag (IND) 19-13 Liang-Wang (CHN)
- 17 Dec 2025 1:27 PM GMT
A precise net shot from Chirag Shetty + 2 unforced errors on net from the Chinese duo takes their lead to 5 points
Game-3: Satwik-Chirag (IND) 17-12 Liang-Wang (CHN)
- 17 Dec 2025 1:25 PM GMT
A service error from Wang takes the Indian pair back on a 3-point lead
Game-3: Satwik-Chirag (IND) 13-10 Liang-Wang (CHN)
- 17 Dec 2025 1:22 PM GMT
Satwik-Chirag win 4 points on the trot to take a marginal lead at mid-game
Game-3: Satwik-Chirag (IND) 11-9 Liang-Wang (CHN)
- 17 Dec 2025 1:19 PM GMT
Chirag fails to keep the shuttle in the court on return of a powerful smash from Wang
Game-3: Satwik-Chirag (IND) 7-9 Liang-Wang (CHN)
- 17 Dec 2025 1:18 PM GMT
A quick interception on net from Chirag takes the score back to level terms
Game-3: Satwik-Chirag (IND) 6-6 Liang-Wang (CHN)
- 17 Dec 2025 1:15 PM GMT
A slight lead for the Indian in decider after Liang's return goes behind the backline
Game-3: Satwik-Chirag (IND) 3-2 Liang-Wang (CHN)