BWF World Tour Finals 2022 moved out of China; to be held in Thailand

The 2022 Badminton World Tour Finals has been moved out of Guangzhou, China following the rise in Covid-19 cases in the country. The season ender will now be held in Bangkok, Thailand, the BWF said in a statement.

"BWF in consultation with the Chinese Badminton Association (CBA) agreed to relocate the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2022 due to the various challenges brought about by the current pandemic situation," the BWF statement read.

The change in venue has also brought in a change in schedule for the tournament. It will now be held from 7th to 11th December 2022 - a week earlier than what Guangzhou was expected to host.

The BWF further confirmed that the list of qualified players for the 2022 World Tour Finals will be released on 22nd November 2022 after the conclusion of the 2022 Australian Open.

The only Indian in contention to qualify for this prestigious event is men's singles star HS Prannoy following the withdrawal of PV Sindhu.