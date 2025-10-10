BWF World Junior C'ships: India clinch first-ever mixed team bronze medal

Young Indian shuttlers clinched the first-ever mixed team BWF Junior World Championships medal for the nation by winning a bronze medal on home soil in Guwahati on Friday.

The young Indian contingent, led by experienced Unnati Hooda, fell short in straight games 35-45, 21-45 to Indonesia in the semi-finals, confirming a bronze medal.

Earlier, the team made a big win against former medalist South Korea in the quarterfinal to confirm India's maiden medal in this category.

#News 🏸 India clinch bronze in the Mixed Team event at the BWF Junior World Championships! 🇮🇳



Lost to Indonesia in the semifinals but secure a historic first-ever medal in the event category. 🥉#BWFJuniorWorlds #Badminton pic.twitter.com/salSVX7jnH — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 10, 2025

India began the tie on a positive note, gaining a good lead after the first two matches of the opening set in men's doubles and women's singles.

The men's doubles pair, Bhargav Arigela and Viswa Gobburu, gained an early advantage with a 9-6 score, followed by Unnati Hooda preserving India's lead at 18-16 after the women's singles.

But the tide turned when Junior world no. 1 Moh Ubaidillah took to the court for the men's singles, giving Indonesia their first lead of the tie by defeating Rounak Chauhan 11-5.

Having a 27-23 lead after three matches, Indonesia never looked back and secured the first set convincingly with a score of 45-35.

They carried this dominance into the second set, overpowering India and limiting them to just 21 points across the five categories to clinch the match in straight sets.