BWF World Junior C'ships 2025: Top 5 Indian players to watch out for

Bolstered by experienced campaigners like Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda, along with a strong line-up featuring a current and former junior world number one, host India is gearing up for a historic performance at the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships 2025, starting October 6 at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati.

Returning to India after a 17-year gap, the championships will be played in two phases.

The first phase features 36 teams competing for the Suhandinata Cup in the mixed team event, followed by the individual championships for the Eye-Level Cup.

The tournament will showcase the best young talent from around the globe, and India is sending a promising contingent poised for glory.

Here’s a closer look at five Indian players who could shine on the world stage.

Tanvi Sharma

At just 16 years old, Tanvi Sharma has already established herself as one of India’s brightest young talents.

Hailing from Punjab, she became the youngest Indian to reach a BWF Super 300 final, finishing runner-up at the US Open 2025. Also, she secured a medal at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships, becoming only the third Indian girl to do so after PV Sindhu.

Introduced to badminton by her mother, a coach, Tanvi now enters the World Junior Championships as the Junior World No. 1 and the top seed in girls’ singles.

Her fearless style, ability to perform under pressure, and maturity beyond her years make her India’s strongest hope for a girls’ singles medal.

Unnati Hooda

18-year-old Unnati Hooda is one of India’s most promising young talents, renowned for her tactical intelligence and adaptability.

She created waves at the China Open 2025, a BWF Super 1000 event, by defeating PV Sindhu and reaching the quarterfinals, a feat achieved by very few Indian women in recent years.

Currently ranked World No. 31 in the senior circuit, she has tested herself against the world’s elite, including World No. 1 An Se Young and World No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi, even taking a game off Wang.

Trained under her father at the Hooda Badminton Academy in Haryana, Unnati returns to the junior stage with her eyes set on gold at the World Junior Championships, offering India a strong medal prospect in girls’ singles.

Bhavya Chhabra

Bhavya Chhabra, 18, is one of India’s most accomplished junior doubles players and a former Junior World No. 1.

His achievements include being a three-time Junior Nationals runner-up, winning the Kotak India International Series 2024 in mixed doubles with Taarini Suri, and clinching both boys’ and mixed doubles titles at the Nepal Junior International Series 2024.

Most recently, he finished as runner-up in boys’ doubles at the Kotak India International Series 2025, demonstrating his consistency at the international level.

Bhavya’s combination of sharp drives, net play, and tactical intelligence makes him a key medal hope for India in doubles.

Viswa Tej Gobburu

Viswa Tej Gobburu is a dynamic boys’ doubles specialist, previously holding the Junior World No. 1 ranking.

Renowned for his aggressive attacking style and lethal jump smashes, he has achieved multiple international successes, including a silver medal at the Estonian International 2025 and back-to-back titles at the Pune Junior Grand Prix in 2023 and 2024.

Viswa combines on-court power with mental composure and strong visualization techniques. Paired with Bhargav Ram Arigela, he forms a formidable boys’ doubles duo with high chances of reaching the podium at the World Junior Championships.

Rounak Chouhan

Rounak Chouhan, 18, from Chhattisgarh, is one of India’s brightest boys’ singles talents. Known for his lightning-fast movement, attacking play, and agility.

Rounak has already won back-to-back titles at the India Junior International Series in 2024 and 2025. He also finished as runner-up at the All India Senior Ranking Tournament 2025 in Pune, proving he can compete against senior-level players.

Currently ranked No. 14 in the BWF World Junior Rankings, Rounak combines athleticism with tactical awareness, problem-solving, and mental toughness, making him India’s top hope in boys’ singles at the World Junior Championships.