Explained: How the BWF World Junior Championships’ new 3×45 and 3×15 scoring systems work

Guwahati is hosting the 21st edition of the BWF World Junior Championships, bringing together the world’s top junior shuttlers under one roof.

This year, the Championships will implement two innovative scoring formats — the 3×45 team relay system for the Mixed Team event and the 3×15 individual scoring system for the Individual Championships. The format is designed to enhance competitiveness and strategic depth.

Scoring system in each tie

Under the mixed team championships 3×45 team relay system, each tie is played as a best-of-three set, implying that a team must win two sets to claim the tie. Each set goes up to 45 points, and the team that reaches 45 points first wins the set.

A set consists of five matches, including men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles. The order of these matches is decided before the game by the referee and team managers. Once the order is set, it stays the same for all three sets.

Each individual match within a set is played to 9 points. However, the scoring continues across matches. For instance, the first match starts at 0–0 and ends when one team reaches 9 points. The second match begins from that score and continues until one team reaches 18. Similarly, the third match continues to 27, the fourth to 36, and the fifth to 45.

All five matches together add up to one set score of 45 points. If the score becomes 44–44, the team that scores the next point (45) wins the set.

The team that is leading at the end of a match serves first in the next match. The team that wins a set serves first in the next set.

Players may participate in up to three matches per set, with a minimum of two male and two female players selected per tie. Substitutions are permitted under conditions, including injury and tactical changes between sets.

The Mixed Team event follows a group stage and knockout format. Teams within each group play all other teams, with the top teams advancing to the quarterfinals and beyond. Losing teams engage in classification matches to determine overall rankings.

The Individual Championships, meanwhile, use the 3×15 scoring system. Under this, each match is best of three games, and each game consists of up to 15 points. The first team to reach 15 points wins the game.

If the score is levelled at 14–all, a team must lead by 2 points to win. And, if the scores are tied at 20–all, the team that scores 21 first wins. Players change sides after the first game, the second game, and when a side first reaches 8 points in the third game.

BWF will collect match data and feedback from all stakeholders — including Member Association leadership, host organisers and volunteers, players, coaches, team managers, and technical officials — through an online survey regarding the experience with the 3×15 system.

Mixed reaction

Coaches have highlighted the strategic challenges posed by the new formats. USA coach Sai Praneeth remarked, “The cumulative relay system keeps players alert from the first point. Fitness alone is not enough; constant tactical awareness is essential.”

Sri Lankan coach Thushira Amarathunga noted that the system provides emerging nations with opportunities to challenge traditionally strong teams in a fast-paced environment.

BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul emphasized, “These innovations modernize badminton, protect athlete wellbeing, and enhance engagement for global audiences.”