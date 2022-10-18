Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
BWF World Junior Championships LIVE: India faces Australia- Updates, Scores, Results
Here are all the LIVE updates you'll need around India's young shuttlers and their action on the court at the BWF World Junior Championships.
After defeating Iceland in their first group stage tie, India was dealt a heavy blow by China as they lost their second tie in the Mixed Team event. Can India's young shuttlers bounce back against Australia?
Stay tuned to find out!
Live Updates
- 18 Oct 2022 7:57 AM GMT
UNNATI WINS THE MATCH!
21-6, 21-9 in favour of Unnati as India gets back on level terms with Australia.
IND 1-1 AUS
