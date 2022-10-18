Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

BWF World Junior Championships LIVE: India faces Australia- Updates, Scores, Results

Here are all the LIVE updates you'll need around India's young shuttlers and their action on the court at the BWF World Junior Championships.

Unnati Hooda in action (Source: SAI Media)
X

Unnati Hooda in action (Source: SAI Media)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-10-18T13:47:41+05:30

After defeating Iceland in their first group stage tie, India was dealt a heavy blow by China as they lost their second tie in the Mixed Team event. Can India's young shuttlers bounce back against Australia?

Stay tuned to find out!

Live Updates

>Load More
BWF World Championships Badminton Badminton World Federation 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X