BWF World Junior Championships 2022: India clinched 13th place at the Mixed Team Championships after beating Hong Kong.

BWF World Junior Championships: India wins 3-0 against Hong Kong- Updates, Scores, Results
(Screengrab: YouTube/ Badminton Spain) 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-10-22T15:32:15+05:30

India clinched the 13th place at the ongoing BWF World Junior Championships 2022 after beating Hong Kong 3-0 in the Mixed Team event. Defeats to China and Malaysia meant that India lost one place from their 12th place finish from last time.

As it happened:

