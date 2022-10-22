Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
BWF World Junior Championships: India wins 3-0 against Hong Kong- Updates, Scores, Results
BWF World Junior Championships 2022: India clinched 13th place at the Mixed Team Championships after beating Hong Kong.
India clinched the 13th place at the ongoing BWF World Junior Championships 2022 after beating Hong Kong 3-0 in the Mixed Team event. Defeats to China and Malaysia meant that India lost one place from their 12th place finish from last time.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 22 Oct 2022 9:16 AM GMT
With this, India's Mixed Team finishes 13th in the event!
They have beaten Hong Kong 3-0 to do so.
- 22 Oct 2022 9:14 AM GMT
And India wins this one as well!
Isharani Baruah/Devika Sihag beat the Hong Kong pair in straight sets of identical score 21-16!
IND 3-0 HK
- 22 Oct 2022 9:09 AM GMT
Narrow lead!
It's 14-12 to India in the second game.
- 22 Oct 2022 8:59 AM GMT
India takes the first game!
The Baruah/Sihag gets the shuttle flying with a 21-16 win!
- 22 Oct 2022 8:36 AM GMT
Next up is Women's doubles.
Baruah/Sihag v/s Chan/Liang
- 22 Oct 2022 8:33 AM GMT
AND BREATHE!
In a nail-biting finish, Raghav wins the third game 23-21 to win the match!
IND 2-0 HK
- 22 Oct 2022 8:18 AM GMT
Comfortably leading, so far at least.
Raghav is leading 8-3 and is likely to give India a 2-0 lead in the tie.
