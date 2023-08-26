Asian Games
Badminton

BWF World C'ships 2023 LIVE: HS Prannoy v/s Kunlavut Vitidsarn- Scores, Results, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from the semi-final clash between HS Prannoy and Kunlavut Vitidsarn at BWF World C'ships 2023.

BWF World Cships 2023 LIVE: HS Prannoy v/s Kunlavut Vitidsarn- Scores, Results, Updates, Blog
HS Prannoy, ranked 10th in the world, is India's top ranked men's singles player. (Photo credit: BAI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 26 Aug 2023 4:12 PM GMT

World number 9 shuttler HS Prannoy stunned current world champion Viktor Axelsen in the quarter-finals of BWF World Championships to set-up semi final clash against Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

HS Prannoy will look to continue his magical run at the tournament and eye the World title.

Can he defeat world number three Vitidsarn?

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-08-26 13:30:15
BadmintonBadminton World FederationBWF World Championships
