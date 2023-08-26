Badminton
BWF World C'ships 2023 LIVE: HS Prannoy v/s Kunlavut Vitidsarn- Scores, Results, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the semi-final clash between HS Prannoy and Kunlavut Vitidsarn at BWF World C'ships 2023.
World number 9 shuttler HS Prannoy stunned current world champion Viktor Axelsen in the quarter-finals of BWF World Championships to set-up semi final clash against Kunlavut Vitidsarn.
HS Prannoy will look to continue his magical run at the tournament and eye the World title.
Can he defeat world number three Vitidsarn?
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 26 Aug 2023 4:20 PM GMT
It is a tight decider. HS Prannoy is trailing by one point.
Both shuttlers are pushing each other and playing some fabulous badminton with Vitidsarn leading 8-7.
- 26 Aug 2023 4:12 PM GMT
Kunlavut leads 4-1 in the decider.
An early lead for Vitidsarn as he is looking in complete control now.
- 26 Aug 2023 4:08 PM GMT
We are going to the decider as Vitidsarn wins second game 21-13.
Prannoy gave away the game in last few rallies as the Thai shuttler won the second game 21-13 to force a decider here.
- 26 Aug 2023 4:05 PM GMT
Kunlavut has a four-point lead.
Prannoy is trailing 13-17 at the moment and he has to up the ante if he wants to avoid the decider.
- 26 Aug 2023 3:59 PM GMT
Prannoy floors Vitidsarn with a winner.
Prannoy is trailing 8-13 and he needs to finish this match or else third game will be tricky like always.
- 26 Aug 2023 3:56 PM GMT
Three consecutive points for Vitidsarn and he leads.
Prannoy has made too many errors now and Vitidsarn can see an opening here for himself as he races to 10-7 lead.
- 26 Aug 2023 3:54 PM GMT
It is 7-7 in the second game.
The Thai shuttler has made a comeback and he has equalized 7-7 in the second game with two unforced errors from HS Prannoy.
- 26 Aug 2023 3:50 PM GMT
Vitidsarn makes a comeback.
Vitidsarn has made it 4-5 and Prannoy needs to be careful here.
- 26 Aug 2023 3:48 PM GMT
What a start from HS Prannoy!
HS Prannoy is leading 4-0 in the second game and he has hit two beautiful winners- one backhand smash and one cross-court smash.
- 26 Aug 2023 3:45 PM GMT
Prannoy wins the first game 21-18.
A superb first game from Prannoy and he has the advantage but Vitidsarn is a tricky customer and he can't be written off.