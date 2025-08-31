Badminton
BWF World C'ships LIVE: Satwik-Chirag in semi-finals – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Satwik-Chirag's semi-final clash at the 2025 BWF World Championships.
BWF World C'ships LIVE: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on China's Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi of China in the men's doubles semi-finals at the 2025 BWF World Championships.
The ninth seeded Indians, having stormed their way bast the second seeds Liang-Wang and arch nemesis Chia-Soh, will start as favourties against a lower ranked Chen and Liu.
Can the Rankireddy and Shetty become the first Indian men's doubles pair to reach the BWF World Championships final?
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 30 Aug 2025 7:19 PM GMT
Good start for Satwik-Chirag
Two back-to-back smashes hit into the net by the Chinese pair as Satwik-Chirag open up a 4-0 lead.
Chirag, however, soon goes long as Chen-Liu finally open their account to trail 1-4.
- 30 Aug 2025 7:18 PM GMT
Serve with Satwik-Chirag
A good return of serve from Satwik and the Chinese pair could only hit it wide. First point of the match goes to Satwik-Chirag, who get the service.
- 30 Aug 2025 7:14 PM GMT
Satwik-Chirag on court!
Satwik-Chirag are out on court No 1. They win the toss and opt to receive first with Satwik on the firing line.
- 30 Aug 2025 7:11 PM GMT
Satwik-Chirag keep India's streak alive
India is only one of the two countries to have won medals in every edition of the BWF World Championships since 2011. The tradition started by Ashwini Ponnappa-Jwala Gutta with a mixed doubles bronze was carried forward by Saina Nehwal and Sindhu for the rest of 2010s.
The men's singles shuttlers like Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, B Sai Praneeth chipped in and Satwik-Chirag with their semi-final run have ensured that streak stays alive.
Can the former world No 1 pair, who already have a bronze, go one step further this time?
- 30 Aug 2025 7:06 PM GMT
Kunlavut Vitidsarn moves to World C'ships final
The reigning men's singles world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn is through to his third-straight BWF World Championships final.
The Thai shuttler ousts second seeded Anders Antonsen 21-17, 21-15 in straight games. He will now face China's Shi Yu Qi in the Final.
This results also means that India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be on the court next!
- 30 Aug 2025 7:02 PM GMT
HEAD TO HEAD
Satwik-Chirag and Chen-Liu have faced just once prior to the upcoming World C'ships semi-finals.
The Indians won that match 21-15, 21-15 in straight games to lift the 2024 Thailand Open title last year. That remains the Satwik and Chirag's last title triumph on the World Tour circuit.
- 30 Aug 2025 6:52 PM GMT
Are you awake?
Hello and a warm welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from the 2025 BWF World Championships semi-final match between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Chen Bo Yang-Liu Yi.
It is already past mid-night in India and the match might still be 30 minutes away with the penultimate clash of the day still underway at the La Chapelle Arena in Paris.
Get your coffees, don't blink your eyes. Satwik-Chirag have a shot at history.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!