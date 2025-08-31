BWF World C'ships LIVE: Satwik-Chirag in semi-finals – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

BWF World C'ships LIVE: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on China's Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi of China in the men's doubles semi-finals at the 2025 BWF World Championships.

The ninth seeded Indians, having stormed their way bast the second seeds Liang-Wang and arch nemesis Chia-Soh, will start as favourties against a lower ranked Chen and Liu.

Can the Rankireddy and Shetty become the first Indian men's doubles pair to reach the BWF World Championships final?

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates: