Badminton
BWF World Championships 2023 LIVE: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen in R64 — Live Score, Updates, Blog
The 2023 BWF Badminton World Championships begin on Monday. Most of India's male singles players will be in action on the first day.
BWF World Championships 2023 LIVE: Most of India's elite men's singles players like HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will be in action on the opening day of the Badminton World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark on Monday. First up, there is a mixed doubles representation from India, with Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy playing a match at 12:30 pm IST.
Follow Live:
Live Updates
- 21 Aug 2023 7:30 AM GMT
Rohan Sikki lose 1st game 14-21
At the first interval of the match, the Indian pair trails 5-11. And the lead grows before the first game is qwon by 7 points. At the interval, the Indian pair is advised to try to take the game deep.
- 21 Aug 2023 7:12 AM GMT
Rohan/Sikki begin India's BWF Worlds campaign
Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy begin their XD match against the Scottish pair to begin India's participation.
Indian pair concedes an early 2-6 deficit.
- 21 Aug 2023 6:21 AM GMT
Can Prannoy, Lakshya end India's wait for gold?
The closest an Indian shuttler came to winning a World Championships gold in men's singles is Kidambi Srikanth, who had to settle for silver after losing the final to Loh Kean Yew in 2021.
Can Prannoy and Lakshya, being the two in-form players, end the title drought in Denmark?
Prannoy, seeded ninth in the event, will be India's best bet for the men's singles gold along with Lakshya, the 11th seed.