BWF World C’ships 2025: PV Sindhu and Satwik-Chirag look to progress - Live scores & updates

After posting victories in their respectively round-one fixtures, PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy will take the court for their R32 games on Wednesday at the BWF World Championships 2025 at Paris.

Sindhu is up against Malaysia's Karupathevan Letshanaa (WR40) and she will take the court at 5.30pm IST. While Sindhu will be expected to get past her Malaysian opponent, the R32 fixture is a lot harder for HS Prannoy.

The Indian ranked 32 in the world will have to tussle with the formidable Anders Antonsen (WR2) and this game is slated to take place at 9.30pm IST.

Additionally, there is plenty of doubles action for India as well on Wednesday.

The mixed doubles pair of Dhruv-Tanisha will take the court at 2:30pm IST for their R32 outing against Ireland's Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan (WR80).

At 6.30pm IST, the star Indian men's doubles pair of Satwik-Chirag (seeded 9th) will be up against the Chinese Taipei pair of Liu-Yang (WR23).

And finally, thanks to their superlative performance in the first round, Rohan-Ruthvika will take the court for their R32 fixture at 10:00pm against the 4th seeded Malaysian pair of Chen-Ton in the mixed doubles event.

