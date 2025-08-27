Badminton
BWF World C’ships 2025: PV Sindhu and Satwik-Chirag look to progress - Live scores & updates
R32 action for several Indians on Wednesday at Paris.
After posting victories in their respectively round-one fixtures, PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy will take the court for their R32 games on Wednesday at the BWF World Championships 2025 at Paris.
Sindhu is up against Malaysia's Karupathevan Letshanaa (WR40) and she will take the court at 5.30pm IST. While Sindhu will be expected to get past her Malaysian opponent, the R32 fixture is a lot harder for HS Prannoy.
The Indian ranked 32 in the world will have to tussle with the formidable Anders Antonsen (WR2) and this game is slated to take place at 9.30pm IST.
Additionally, there is plenty of doubles action for India as well on Wednesday.
The mixed doubles pair of Dhruv-Tanisha will take the court at 2:30pm IST for their R32 outing against Ireland's Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan (WR80).
At 6.30pm IST, the star Indian men's doubles pair of Satwik-Chirag (seeded 9th) will be up against the Chinese Taipei pair of Liu-Yang (WR23).
And finally, thanks to their superlative performance in the first round, Rohan-Ruthvika will take the court for their R32 fixture at 10:00pm against the 4th seeded Malaysian pair of Chen-Ton in the mixed doubles event.
Catch all the updates as it happens live...
Live Updates
- 27 Aug 2025 9:24 AM GMT
Up next is PV Sindu, at 5.30pm IST
PV Sindhu (WR 15) will be up against the Malaysian Karupathevan Letshanaa (WR 40).
- 27 Aug 2025 9:19 AM GMT
Kapila-Crasto beat Magee-Ryan in straight games!!
Kapila-Crasto post a comprehensive victory over the Irish pair of Magee-Ryan.
Final score: 21-11, 21-16.
- 27 Aug 2025 9:18 AM GMT
Kapila-Crasto 1-0 Magee-Ryan
A booming smash winner from Kapila and India lead 20-16...match point!
- 27 Aug 2025 9:16 AM GMT
Kapila-Crasto 1-0 Magee-Ryan
A Crasto down the line smash winner takes India to an 18-15 lead.
- 27 Aug 2025 9:14 AM GMT
Kapila-Crasto 1-0 Magee-Ryan
Kapila-Crasto lead 17-12 in game #2.
The Indian in complete command at the moment.
- 27 Aug 2025 9:12 AM GMT
Kapila moving well...
Despite taking a tumble moments ago, Kapila is moving well.
He steps up to put away a cross court winner.
India lead 16-10
- 27 Aug 2025 9:11 AM GMT
Kapila is back on his feet...
And the Indians now lead 13-9 after drawing an error from the Irish pair.
- 27 Aug 2025 9:09 AM GMT
Kapila has sustained an injury...
Kapila has taken a tumble and is writing in pain while clutching his knee at the moment.
- 27 Aug 2025 9:09 AM GMT
Kapila-Crasto in command
The Indian pair won the first game 21-11 and lead 12-8 in the 2nd.
- 27 Aug 2025 8:10 AM GMT
Plenty of Indians in the fray today for the R32...
Dhruv-Tanisha will begin proceedings at 2:30pm IST followed by PV Sindhu at 5:30pm.
Thereafter, Satwik-Chirag take the court at 6:30pm, followed by HS Prannoy at 9:30pm and Rohan-Ruthvika in the mixed-doubles at 10:00pm