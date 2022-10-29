Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
BWF World Junior C'ships LIVE: Sankar Muthuswamy enters final- Scores, updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the semi-finals of the Badminton Junior World Championships.
S Sankar Muthuswamy registered a brilliant win against Zhe Hu An of China to secure his semi-final berth in BWF Badminton Junior World Championships 2022.
He will fight for a place in the final against Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul of Thailand.
Stay tuned for more updates.
Live Updates
- 29 Oct 2022 11:46 AM GMT
Sankar on the way to match point.
Multiple mistakes by Teerara and Sankar has a formidable lead of 6 points. He leads 18-12
- 29 Oct 2022 11:43 AM GMT
Sankar 14-12 Teerara
Back to back 2 points for Teerara but he still has a long way to climb back.
- 29 Oct 2022 11:38 AM GMT
Teerara looks in little pain
Sheer brilliance from Sankar as he has forced Teerara in another mistake.
Sankar 8-7 Teerara
