BAI launches ₹9.75 Crore annual plan to boost grassroots and reward medal-winners

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has unveiled an ambitious ₹9.75 crore annual investment plan to enhance grassroots development, support coaches, and reward international medal-winners.

The plan was approved during BAI’s Annual General Body Meeting held in the national capital on Saturday and reflects the federation’s commitment to bolstering domestic infrastructure and athlete incentives.

Key initiatives of BAI's ₹9.75 Crore Plan:

₹73 lakh allocated for monthly retainers to Olympians and former international players who are now coaching at national training camps. Olympians will receive ₹1 lakh per month, while former international coaches will be paid ₹50,000 monthly.

₹2.22 crore earmarked as direct rewards for Indian shuttlers winning medals at prestigious global events such as the World Championships and BWF Super 1000 tournaments.

₹3.8 crore will be spent on enhancing domestic competition and tournament structures. This includes doubling prize money for national ranking tournaments:

₹10 lakh for senior events

₹8 lakh for U-19

₹12 lakh for U-15 and U-17

₹6 lakh for U-13

In addition, the Senior National Championships’ prize fund has increased significantly, from ₹75 lakh to ₹1 crore.

To support state-level development, annual grants to state associations have been increased from ₹7.5 lakh to ₹10 lakh. These grants are intended to fund infrastructure and grassroots coaching programs. Further assistance for organizing national ranking tournaments will be based on age categories, ranging from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh per event.

“Given the size of our country, one NCE (National Centre of Excellence) was never going to be enough. This increased funding will help state associations scale up their development programs,” said BAI President Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Rewards for International Success:

The BAI has also introduced a generous reward scheme to motivate elite performance on the world stage:

₹50 lakh for a Senior Team Gold

₹20 lakh for a World Championship individual gold

₹10 lakh for a BWF Super 1000 title

₹30 lakh for a Junior Team Gold

₹15 lakh for Junior World Championship gold

₹10 lakh for Asian Junior Championship gold

“This investment in people—players and coaches alike—is a critical step in charting India’s future in world badminton,” Sarma added.

This comprehensive approach is expected to significantly boost India's domestic badminton ecosystem while ensuring top-tier players and coaches receive due recognition and financial support.