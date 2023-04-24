BAI to host Asian Games trials from May 4th

The Badminton Association of India (BAI), on Monday, announced the list of players eligible to participate in the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games trials, which will be held from 4th May to 7th May 2023 at the Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence in Telangana.

While six players, including two doubles pair, have earned a direct entry into the Indian team based on their BWF World Ranking as of 18th April 2023, the others will have to grind it out in the three-day trials.

The players to have earned direct slot at the continental games include HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu, men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, and the women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand.

The players who will have to fight it out in the trials include Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal and others.

The format of the trials will be declared after the players eligible for the trials confirm their availability.

Players eligible for trials:

Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat, Mithun Manjunath, Sai Praneeth, Maisnam Meiraba, Bharat Raghav, Ansal Yadav, Siddhant Gupta

Women's Singles: Saina Nehwal, Aakrshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha, Aditi Bhat, Unnati Hooda, Alisha Naik, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Anupama Upadhyay

Men's Doubles: MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad/Vishuvardhan, Suraj Goala/Pruthvi Roy, Nithin HV/Sai Pratheek, Kushal Raj/Prakash Raj

Women's Doubles: Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautham, Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa, Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma

Mixed Doubles: Rohan Kapoor/Sikki Reddy, Sai Pratheek/Tanisha Crasto, Hariharan/Varshini, Hemagendra Babu/Kanika Kanwal