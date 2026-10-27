PV Sindhu climbs three spots to reach World no 8 in BWF World Rankings

The star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu returns to the world top 8 after her runner-up finish at the recently concluded French Open, leaping up three spots in BWF rankings on Tuesday.

Sindhu had a tremendous week, looking much more precise on her returns and showing glimpses of her best form throughout the tournament.

She reached her first-ever French Open final in Paris, beating Japan’s Hina Akechi in a three-game semi-final. In the final, she took the first game off World No. 1 An Se Young of South Korea but ultimately lost 21-16, 11-21, 12-21.

PV Sindhu is back in the world’s top 8 🏸 A runner-up finish at the French Open has lifted Sindhu three spots to World No. 8 in the latest BWF rankings. She reached her first-ever French Open final in Paris, beating Japan’s Hina Akechi in a three-game semi-final. In the final, she took the first game off World No. 1 An Se Young of South Korea before losing 21-16, 11-21, 12-21. That’s her second Super 750 final this season, after her Japan Open title in July. With this week’s jump, Sindhu is back in the top 10. #PVSindhu #FrenchOpen2026 #Badminton #BWFRankings #IndianBadminton — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 27, 2026

This helped her return to the world top 8 for the first time in three months since her Japan Open triumph in July 2026 and further boosted her chances of qualifying for the World Tour Finals.

Meanwhile, Asmita Chaliha, who defeated world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi en route to the quarter-finals of the French Open, climbed six places to world rank No. 30.

She has now become the fourth Indian women’s singles player inside the top 30, following Unnati Hooda (21st) and Tanvi Sharma (22nd), who dropped three places and one place, respectively, in the latest rankings.