Badminton Asia Junior C'ships: Tanvi Sharma, Bornil Aakash move to final

Tanvi Sharma and Bornil Aakash Changmai continued their impressive form as they clinched another set of victories and secured their places in the finals of the Badminton Asia U17 and U15 Junior Championships in Chengdu, China on Saturday.

In the girls' U17 singles category, Tanvi faced Anyapat Phichitpreechasak of Thailand and defeated her in a close contest. Tanvi showed great composure and secured a 21-19, 16-21, 21-11 victory after falling behind in the second round.

In the boys' U15 singles, Bornil competed against compatriot Jagsher Singh Khangurra in the semifinals. Bornil registered a 21-16, 21-12 win in straight games. While Bornil entered the final, Jagsher bowed out with a bronze medal.

Following in the footsteps of Unnati Hooda, Tanvi became the second girl from India to enter the U17 final. Unnati had played the final in Nonthaburi, Thailand, last year but had to settle for the silver medal.



Meanwhile, Bornil has an opportunity to join an exclusive club. If he wins the gold medal, he will become the second Indian after Siril Verma to do so. Verma had won gold in 2013.

Tanvi will compete against Yataweemin Ketklieng of Thailand in the girls' singles final on Sunday, while Bornil will face Fan Hong Xuan of China in the boys' final.