Badminton calendar for 2023-24 released; Paris Olympics qualifiers announced

A fully-packed badminton schedule awaits us in 2023-2024 as the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has released the calendar of events slated for the next two years, along with the all-important announcement of the window for the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers.

With a 31-event new World Tour calendar that will begin with the newly elevated BWF Super 1000 Malaysia Open and the BWF Super 750 India Open as the season-openers, the BWF calendar is chock-a-block with an increased number of Super 1000, Super 750, and Super 500.

Moreover, with Paris Olympics slated for 2024, the Race to Paris Olympic Qualification cycle will also start on 1st May 2023 and the Sudirman Cup - the mixed team badminton event scheduled to be held in China, will become the first eligible ranking tournament available for qualifications, within that period.

The window for qualification for the Paris Olympics will run from 1st May 2023 and continue till 28 April 2024 before the final list of initial qualifiers for the Games is sealed by 30th April 2024.

Naturally, with events crowding 2023, players will be looking to prioritise qualification for the Olympics first and in that way, the Sudirman Cup in China and the BWF World Championships in Demark will hold supreme importance.

India, with the rise in its dominance in badminton, will be looking to make the most of the tournaments ahead with PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty being prime medal hopes for India at the Paris Olympics.

Here's the BWF calendar for 2023:

BWF calendar for 2023

In 2024, Paris Olympics will be the main event for all shuttlers.

"More Super 1000, Super 750, and Super 500 World Tour tournaments enable us to commit to higher prize money, increased player opportunities, greater coverage on television and online, and spectacular presentation, all contributing to an enhanced world-class sports product that we seek," BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said, who is hopeful of the badminton calendar returning to normalcy.

"We also feel we no longer require cluster tournaments previously introduced to negate the complexities of COVID-19 travel," Lund said.

"This will help to ease some of the stresses on players and teams, giving them more freedom to pick and choose the events they play as they plan their all-important Paris 2024 qualification run."



Here's the BWF calendar for 2024:

BWF calendar for 2024

The host country for the BWF World Tour Finals will be announced at a later date. Other than this, the BWF Super 100 events will be made known separately.