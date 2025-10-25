Badminton Asia U17 & U15 Junior C'ships: Three Indians reach finals; all-Indian title clash in U-17 girls’ singles

It was a historic day for Indian badminton at the Badminton Asia U17 & U15 Junior Championships 2025, being held from October 21 to 26 at the Chengdu University of TCM Wenjiang Campus Gymnasium, as three Indian shuttlers stormed into the finals, including an all-Indian title clash in the U-17 girls’ singles.

Leading the charge, Lakshya Rajesh and Diksha Sudhakar ensured a golden moment for India by setting up a U-17 girls’ singles final between compatriots — a first for the country at this continental level.

Lakshya displayed fine attacking play to overcome Japan’s Ria Haga 21-15, 21-19, while Diksha cruised past Chinese Taipei’s Su Yun Chiao 21-8, 21-17 in a commanding performance.

Adding to the celebrations, top seed Shaina Manimuthu battled her way into the U-15 girls’ singles final, defeating China’s Yun Jie Yi 21-12, 16-21, 21-16 in a thrilling three-game encounter. Her victory guarantees India a shot at gold in both the U-17 and U-15 girls’ singles categories.

Meanwhile, India also secured two bronze medals after U-17 boys’ singles player Jagsher Singh Khangurra and the U-17 mixed doubles pair of Jangjeet Singh Kajla and Jananika Ramesh bowed out in the semifinals, adding to the country’s medal tally.

With three finalists and two bronze medalists, India’s young shuttlers have recorded one of their best collective performances at the Asian Junior Championships, marking another strong showing for the country in the junior badminton circuit.