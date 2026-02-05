Badminton Asia Team C'ships: India men, women lose

Defending champions India will take on China in the women's quarterfinals while the men will take on Korea in the last eight stage of the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Qingdao, China on Thursday.

Having qualified for the quarterfinal with a match to spare in the group stage, Indian men rested Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth against Japan but still put up a strong performance before going down 2-3 to finish second in Group C.

The women's team also lost by an identical margin against Thailand.

Playing the first singles against Kenta Nishimoto, former world junior bronze medalist Ayush Shetty gave India the winning start as he thoroughly dominated the third game to win 21-18, 15-21, 21-11 and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty doubled India's advantage with a 21-18, 15-21, 21-12 win over Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi.

However, the momentum changed after HS Prannoy lost in straight games against Yushi Tanaka 17-21, 11-21 and the Japanese won the second men's doubles and third singles to pocket the top spot in the group.

Earlier in the morning session, the Indian women's team could not take advantage of the winning momentum generated by world junior championship silver medalist Tanvi Sharma and the formidable women's doubles combination of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand.

Tanvi, playing the first singles in the absence of former world champion PV Sindhu, showed why she is considered the future of Indian badminton as she kept her nerves after losing a close second game to take an early lead and maintain that advantage to beat world no. 16 Busanan 21-14, 17-21, 21-18 in an hour and three minutes.

Treesa and Gayatri then quelled the challenge from Tidapron Kleebyeesun and Nattamon Laisuan 21-14, 20-22, 21-11 to hand India a 2-0 lead.

But things didn't go India's way thereafter, as Rakshitha Sree and the experienced Malvika Bansod lost their singles matches, and the scratch combination of Tanisha Crasto and Shruti Mishra went down 21-19, 14-21, 15-21 against Hathaithip Mijad and Napapakorn Tungkasatan in the second doubles.