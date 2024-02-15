Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Badminton Asia Team C'ship LIVE: Prannoy, Lakshya wins, India 2-2 vs China in 2nd group tie - Scores, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from this final group stage clash between India and China at the Badminton Asia Team Championships.

HS Prannoy Badminton
FILE PHOTO: HS Prannoy in action at India Open in New Delhi. (Source: BAI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 15 Feb 2024 10:39 AM GMT

Badminton Asia Team Championship LIVE: India men's team takes on China in its final group stage match at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Shah Alam, Malaysia on Thursday.

The Indian team is going with a mixed squad in this final group tie to test its bench strength before the big quarterfinal match. National champion Chirag Sen will be making his senior team debut today.

Catch all the Live updates here:

Live Updates

2024-02-15 04:45:22
Badminton
