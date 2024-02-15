Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Badminton Asia Team C'ship LIVE: Prannoy, Lakshya wins, India 2-2 vs China in 2nd group tie - Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from this final group stage clash between India and China at the Badminton Asia Team Championships.
Badminton Asia Team Championship LIVE: India men's team takes on China in its final group stage match at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Shah Alam, Malaysia on Thursday.
The Indian team is going with a mixed squad in this final group tie to test its bench strength before the big quarterfinal match. National champion Chirag Sen will be making his senior team debut today.
Catch all the Live updates here:
Live Updates
2024-02-15 04:45:22
- 15 Feb 2024 10:33 AM GMT
Six points on trot for Chirag but still trailing by 4 points
Game-2: Chirag 13-17 Wang
- 15 Feb 2024 10:30 AM GMT
Wang cruising in this game
Game-2: Chirag 5-16 Wang
- 15 Feb 2024 10:26 AM GMT
Wang goes into-mid game with a massive lead
Game-2: Chirag 4-11 Wang
- 15 Feb 2024 10:25 AM GMT
A flurry of errors from Chirag, trailing big
Game-2: Chirag 3-8 Wang
- 15 Feb 2024 10:23 AM GMT
A sideline error from Chirag
Game-2: Chirag 1-2 Wang
- 15 Feb 2024 10:20 AM GMT
Chirag drops the first game after pushing a drop shot wide of the court
Game-1: Chirag 15-21 Wang
- 15 Feb 2024 10:19 AM GMT
A good drop shot from Chirag
Game-1: Chirag 15-18 Wang
