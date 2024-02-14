Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Badminton Asia Team C'ship LIVE: India Women 2-2 China, Men Team Vs Hong Kong- Scores, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the clash of Indian women's badminton team against China in Badminton Asia C'ship.

PV Sindhu Badminton
PV Sindhu 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 14 Feb 2024 5:28 AM GMT

Badminton Asia Team Championship LIVE: Indian women's badminton team takes on China in their first group stage match of the ongoing Badminton Asia Team Championship.

Star shuttler PV Sindhu will be making a return to the court after injury forced break.

Later in the day, Indian men's team will face Hong Kong in their first group game.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2024-02-14 00:50:38
Badminton
