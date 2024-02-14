Badminton
Badminton Asia Team C'ship LIVE: India Women 2-2 China, Men Team Vs Hong Kong- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the clash of Indian women's badminton team against China in Badminton Asia C'ship.
Badminton Asia Team Championship LIVE: Indian women's badminton team takes on China in their first group stage match of the ongoing Badminton Asia Team Championship.
Star shuttler PV Sindhu will be making a return to the court after injury forced break.
Later in the day, Indian men's team will face Hong Kong in their first group game.
Live Updates
- 14 Feb 2024 5:28 AM GMT
Prannoy drops the first game after he couldn't return a down the line smash from NG
Game-1: Prannoy 18-21 Ng Ka
- 14 Feb 2024 5:20 AM GMT
Prannoy pulls up a comeback to close the deficit to one
Game-1: Prannoy 13-14 Ng Ka Long
- 14 Feb 2024 5:15 AM GMT
Prannoy goes into mid-game trailing by 3 points
Game-1: Prannoy 8-11 Ng Ka Long
- 14 Feb 2024 5:12 AM GMT
Indian Men's team in action against the Hong Kong team
Here is the lineup for this group stage clash between India vs Hong Kong men's team:
- 14 Feb 2024 4:55 AM GMT
Up next: A battle between the youngsters to decide the winner in the tie
The final women singles match between India's 16-year old Anmol Kharb and China's Wu Luo Yu will decide the winner of the tie.
- 14 Feb 2024 4:51 AM GMT
Tie Score: India 2-2 China
Treesa/ Gayatri gave the second win for India in the tie to gave India a chance to clinch the victory.
- 14 Feb 2024 4:49 AM GMT
Treesa/Gayatri takes the match with a drop shot on the net from Treesa
Game-3: Treesa/Gayatri 21-17 Li/Luo
- 14 Feb 2024 4:46 AM GMT
The Chinese close the deficit with two straight points after a accurate drop shot from Luo
Game-3: Treesa/Gayatri 18-16 Li/Luo