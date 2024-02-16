Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Badminton Asia Team C'ship LIVE: India women take on Hong Kong in quarters-Blog, Scores, Updates
Follow us for all the LIVE updates of quarterfinal clash between India and Hong Kong women at the Badminton Asia Team Championships.
Badminton Asia Team C'ship LIVE: Indian women's badminton team takes on Hong Kong in the quarterfinal clash at Shah Alam, Malaysia on Friday.
Indian team led by star player, PV Sindhu will be eyeing for their first ever medal at this championship with the win in this quarterfinal tie.
Catch all the Live updates here:
Live Updates
2024-02-16 01:58:56
- 16 Feb 2024 2:57 AM GMT
Sindhu takes the match after a drive from happy goes out of bound
Game-3: Sindhu 21-12 Happy
- 16 Feb 2024 2:56 AM GMT
Match point for Sindhu
Game-3: Sindhu 20-12 Happy
- 16 Feb 2024 2:54 AM GMT
Sindhu just four points away from the match
Game-3: Sindhu 17-9 Happy
- 16 Feb 2024 2:51 AM GMT
Happy pushes a service return behind the back court, a good lead for Sindhu
Game-3: Sindhu 12-7 Happy
- 16 Feb 2024 2:48 AM GMT
Sindhu missed an easy kill on net and finds the net
Game-3: Sindhu 10-7 Happy
- 16 Feb 2024 2:44 AM GMT
A down the line smash from Happy
Game-3: Sindhu 7-3 Happy
- 16 Feb 2024 2:41 AM GMT
A over-head cross court smash from Sindhu to extend the lead
Game-3: Sindhu 5-1 Happy
- 16 Feb 2024 2:39 AM GMT
Sindhu finds the net on the backhand shot
Game-3: Sindhu 2-1 Happy
- 16 Feb 2024 2:36 AM GMT
Sindhu finds the net on the game point, match into decider
Game-2: Sindhu 16-21 Happy
- 16 Feb 2024 2:35 AM GMT
Sindhu takes four points on trot, still trailing big
Game-2: Sindhu 14-19 Happy
