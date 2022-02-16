Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022: Here's a look at the tables after Day 2

The Indian women's team put up a spirited show before going down 2-3 to host Malaysia in its opening match of the Badminton Asia Team Championships on Wednesday. Ashmita Chaliha and Tara Shah notched up convincing wins but the two inexperienced doubles pairs couldn't make a mark as the Indian team jeopardised its chances of reaching the knockout stage of the tournament.

World No. 56 Aakarshi Kashyap started the proceedings but she lost to 64th ranked Kisona Selvaduray by 16-21 21-18 16-21.

Khushi Gupta and Mehreen Riza were then shown the door 1-21 6-21 by the Malaysian pair of Valeree Siow and Pearly Tan to make it 2-0 in the home team's favour.

Assam's Ashmita Chaliha dished out a superb show to see off Siti Nurshuhaini 21-11 21-19 in 29 minutes to bring India back into the contest.

Arul Bala Radhakrishnan and Nila Valluvan proved no match for Anna Ching Yik Cheong and Teoh Mei Xing, losing 10-21 12-21 as Malaysia took an unassailable 3-1 lead.



The men's team, led by world championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen, had also lost its opening match 0-5 against Korea on Monday.



They will face Hong Kong on Thursday. While the men's teams are divided into Group A and Group B, the women's teams are categorised in Group Y and Group Z. The Indian men's team sit at the bottom of Group A.

Indian men's team sits at the bottom position of Group A

Among the three teams in Group Y of the women's event, India sit in the second position.

Indian women's team sits at the second position in Group Y.































