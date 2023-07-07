Badminton Asia Junior C'ships: India blank Bangladesh in opener

Indian junior team started their campaign at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships with a resounding 5-0 victory over Bangladesh here on Friday.



The opening match saw the mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika setting the tone for the team as they defeated Bangladesh's Nazmul Islam and Smrity Rajbongshi with a convincing score of 21-12, 21-10.

Their exceptional coordination and strategic play gave their opponents absolutely no chance throughout the match.

Tara Shah and Ayush Shetty continued the winning streak with dominant performances in their respective matches.

In the girls' singles match, Tara showed her class and outclassed her opponent Smrity Rajbongshi with a 21-2, 21-7 win.

In the boys' singles category, Ayush Shetty displayed his skill set and prowess as he defeated Sifat Ullah 21-5, 21-9 in just 21 minutes.



The boys' doubles duo of Nicholas and Tushar also won its match comfortably against Nazmul Islam and Sifat Ullah with a 21-13, 21-12 scoreline.

The girls' doubles pair of Taneesha and Karnika showcased excellent teamwork and synchronization against Jesmin Kona and Mathena Biswas en route to a 21-8, 21-15 win in 19 minutes.

With this win, the Indian team is at the top of the points table in Group C.

The Indian team will face a tough challenge against Hong Kong on Friday and Malaysia on Saturday. If Indian team wins one more match, they will assure a place in the knockouts.