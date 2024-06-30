Badminton Asia Junior Championships: India to face Malaysia in quarters

India will face Malaysia in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championship at Yogyakarta, Indonesia, after finishing second in Group C on Sunday.

Having already qualified for the knockout stage, India changed their entire line up for the last group match against Indonesia as they rested Tanvi Sharma in girls singles and played fresh mixed and men's doubles pairs. Dhruv Negi was given the responsibility to play the boy's singles rubber.

Navya Kanderi, who played the girls singles instead of Sharma, was the only player to earn a point as India went down 1-4 despite running the hosts close in all the matches.

We finish group stages on 2nd spot in Group C 👏



Special mention to Navya, great win 🔥#BAJC2024#TeamIndia#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/T1HkbP1FvM — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) June 30, 2024

The mixed doubles combination of Vansh Dev and Shravani Walekar lost the opening match against Taufik Aderya and Clairine Mulia 14-21, 16-21 before Negi’s over an hour fight against Bueno Oktora ended on the losing side of the 14-21, 21-11, 11-21 scoreline.



The fate of the tie was decided once Bhargav Ram Arigela and Vishwa Tej Gobburu lost the boys doubles 17-21, 15-21 against Anselmus Prasetya and Pulung Ramadhan.

Navya then put India on the scoreboard with a 21-19, 21-19 win over Mutiara Puspitasari.

Results:

India lost to Indonesia 1-4 (Vansh Dev/Shravani Walekar lost Taufik Aderya/Clairine Mulia 14-21, 16-21

Dhruv Negi lost to Bismo Oktora 14-21, 21-11, 11-21

Bharav Ram Arigela/Vishwa Tej Gobburu lost to Anselmus Prasetya/Pulung Ramadhan 17-21, 15-21

Navya Kanderi bt Mutiara Puspitasari 21-19, 21-19

K Vennala/Shravani Walekar lost to Isyana Meida/Rinjani Nastine 15-21, 11-21)