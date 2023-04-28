Badminton
Badminton Asia C'ships Quarterfinals LIVE: Rohan/Sikki crash out; Sindhu up next- Updates, Scores, Results Blog
Here are the LIVE updates around Day 3 of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023.
There are four events in which India can clinch spots in the semifinals at the ongoing Badminton Asia Championships 2023.
Live updates:
Live Updates
- 28 April 2023 11:35 AM GMT
Next up, Sindhu!
PV Sindhu will take on South Korea's An Se Young in a battle to book a place in the semifinal.
- 28 April 2023 11:26 AM GMT
Rohan/Sikki exit the tournament
Valiant effort from the duo but it wasn't meant to be for Rohan Kapoor/Sikki Reddy at the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships. Indonesians showed their class at eh dying end of the deciding game to create a significant lead, and went all the way to get into the semifinal.
Final score:
India 1-2 Indonesia (18-21, 21-19, 15-21)
- 28 April 2023 11:23 AM GMT
Indonesians march ahead
The Indians trail now as their opponents put some daylight between them.
India 15-18 Indonesia
- 28 April 2023 11:14 AM GMT
Indonesians have their noses in front
It's really close here, one at the other's heels. At the break of the third game, the Indonesian duo lead by the slightest of margins.
India 10-11 Indonesia
- 28 April 2023 11:07 AM GMT
Very close between the pairs!
They are taking turns to take a point off of each other. Looks like this will go to the wire!
- 28 April 2023 11:02 AM GMT
Rohan/Sikki get back in the match!
Very well fought by the Indian pair as they staged a heroic comeback against the Indonesians in the second game to win it 21-19!
India 21-19 Indonesia (1-1)
Onto the third and final game to decide who will get the semifinal spot at the Badminton Asia Championships.
- 28 April 2023 10:55 AM GMT
The Indians lead!
It's 16-15 in favour of Rohan and Sikki! Looks like they aren't giving up on that semifinal spot just yet.
- 28 April 2023 10:50 AM GMT
Level pegging in the second game!
Rohan/Sikki are just a single point behind their opponents at the second game's lemon break.
Indonesia 11-10 India
- 28 April 2023 10:47 AM GMT
Rohan Kapoor, Sikki Reddy's match is underway!
The Indian mixed doubles pair is trailing after conceding the first game. They lost it 18-21 to the Indonesian duo of Ferdinansyah and Widja Ja.