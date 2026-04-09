Badminton Asia C'ships 2026: Ayush Shetty lone Indian standing in quarters

India's campaign at the 2026 Badminton Asia Championships unravelled spectacularly on Thursday with only Ayush Shetty advancing to the quarter-finals.

The likes of PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Unnati Hooda, Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto, and Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra all lost their respective matches in straight games to exit from the Round of 16.

Shetty, up against a higher ranked Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei, registered a 21-16, 21-12 win.

The Indian was never in any real trouble as he wrapped up the contest in 41 minutes to reach the men's singles final eight on his debut at the continental championships.

Shetty, who has had a tough run in the year so far, seemed to be far more vocal on court. In contrast to his usual quiet avatar, he was imposing himself on the opponent with loud roars after each point.

THERE'S NO STOPPING AYUSH SHETTY ⚡



He goes past Taipei's Jen Yu Chi to storm into the men's singles quarterfinals at the #Badminton Asia Championships.



Score: 21-16, 21-12



(📷: IANS) pic.twitter.com/TLdBsqnB73 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 9, 2026





Shetty will next face experienced Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Earlier in the day, double Olympic medallist Sindhu went down 18-21, 8-21 against China's Wang Zhi Yi while the mixed doubles pair of Kapila-Crasto crashed out following a 13-21, 14-21 loss at the hands of Malaysia's Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei.

Prannoy's run was cut short by China's Weng Hong Yang, losing 12-21, 19-21. The Indian was unimpressed by the lack of hawk eye technology on his court in the prestigious event.

"It’s 2026 and I still can’t believe there is no Hawkeye in court 2 for a Super 1000 event," tweeted Prannoy, expressing his displeasure over the situation, after his loss.

Later, Konjengbam and Mishra lost 10-21, 13-21 to Japan's fifth seeded Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto in women's doubles pre-quarterfinal encounter.

The young women's singles star Hooda was also shown the exit door by Japan's Tomoka Miyazaki. The Indian lost 17-21, 9-21 in just 39 minutes.



