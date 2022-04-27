Badminton Asia Championships: Saina Nehwal starts with a win, Lakshya Sen exits

On a dismal day so far at the ongoing Badminton Asia Championships 2022 in Manila, Phillippines, former World No. 1 Saina Nehwal became the reason for smiles as she brought in the first victory of the day and went on to sail into the second round.

Taking on Korean youngster Sim Yujin for the first time in her career, Nehwal made a good start and dominated for most parts of the game before Yujin offered resistance and fought back in the second game and won it to force the match into a decider.

Once into the decider, Nehwal didn't have too much trouble maintaining a lead and looked sharp with her shot placements, winning the match, 21-15, 17-21, 21-13 in 54 minutes to book her place in the Round of 16.

Day 2 Smart Badminton Asia Championships 2022: Results Update



Women's Singles

Saina Nehwal 🇮🇳 vs Sim Yujin 🇰🇷 : 21-15, 17-21, 21-13



📸: @badmintonphoto_official#Badminton #BadmintonAsia #BAC2022 pic.twitter.com/YuxwojSeIX — Badminton Asia (@Badminton_Asia) April 27, 2022

Saina, who sat out the BAI Selection Trials so that she could save her body for the Badminton Asia Championships, made a good show today and is the first one from India to win on Day 2 of the continental championships.



READ | "No exceptions for Saina Nehwal" — BAI confirms after player's Twitter outburst



A jubilant Li Shi Feng rejoices as Lakshya Sen lowers his head, dejected, after the match (Source: YouTube screengrab)

Earlier in the day, World No. 9 shuttler Lakshya Sen suffered a shocking loss against China's Li Shi Feng in a tense three-setter. With a lot of errors marking his game and a strong Li Shi Feng to fend off, Lakshya had trouble closing out the match despite having a healthy lead in the decider, losing in the first round itself, 12-21, 21-10, 21-19.



Joining Sen on the way out is also World Championships bronze medallist B. Sai Praneeth who lost to Indonesian veteran Jonatan Christie in a straightforward affair, 21-17, 21-13.

Day 2 Smart Badminton Asia Championships 2022: Results Update



Men's Singles

Jonatan Christie 🇮🇩 vs Sai Praneeth B. 🇮🇳: 21-17 21-13#Badminton #BadmintonAsia #BAC2022 pic.twitter.com/UiDSpvLOFO — Badminton Asia (@Badminton_Asia) April 27, 2022

In the women's singles, Aakarshi Kashyap also failed to make much impression against World Champion Akane Yamaguchi and lost, 21-15, 21-9 in just 26 minutes.



On the doubles front as well, the pair of Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam failed to enter the second round, losing 21-19, 21-12 to Anna Cheong and Teoh Mei Xing of Malaysia.

The pair of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker also fumbled early and crashed out, 21-15, 21-11, losing to the seventh-seeded pair of Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia, again.

Later in the day, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Malvika Bansod will be in action and hopefully, they'll bring in more victories and keep India's campaign more alive at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022.