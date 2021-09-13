Badminton academy to be set up in Raipur: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said a badminton academy would be set up in Raipur.

He made the announcement while chairing a meeting of representatives of sports associations, an official said.

The CM said Chhattisgarh Sports Development Authority had been set up to improve sports facilities and provide a platform to budding talents.

He asked firms to operate sports academies with CSR funds, adding that industries functioning in the state would be entrusted with the responsibility of stadium maintenance, appointment of coaches of national and international level, and arrangement of diet and accommodation for players.