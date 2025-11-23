Australian Open 2025: Lakshya Sen wins India's first Super500 title of the year

Indian ace Lakshya Sen bagged his first title of the year at the Australian Open Super 500 at Quaycentre, Olympic Boulevard in Sydney on Sunday.

He dominated the final match against Yusha Tanaka of Japan to win a straight-game, 21-15, 21-11, affair in just 38 minutes to win India's first and only BWF Super 500 title of the year.

This was Sen's third career S500 title after the Indian Open 2022 and Canada Open 2023, continuing his run of at least one title per year since 2022.

FIRST TITLE OF THE YEAR FOR LAKSHYA SEN 🔥🔥



Lakshya wins the men's singles title at #AustralianOpenSuper500 with a solid display in the final against Japan's Yushi Tanaka.



This is India's only Super 500 title of the year so far! 👏🇮🇳



Score: 21-15, 21-11#Badminton 🏸 pic.twitter.com/UXDzE0Oq9F — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) November 23, 2025

After a horrific start to the year, having nine first/second-round exits in the first 10 World Tour events, Lakshya has finally clinched a title to finish his year on a high.

Although he missed out on qualification for the 2025 BWF World Tour Finals despite his late push in last couple of months, this win will boost his confidence ahead of a busy 2026.

A Complete Domination in Final

Lakshya had a very clean win in the final, commanding most of the rallies with cross-court shots, pushing Tanaka to all corners for retrievals.

He had a cautious start to the match and was trying to play solidly with very less errors till the first mid-game break, which gave him a steady lead of 11-9.

This boosted his confidence, and he started taking more risks and converting a lot more chances to win the opening game comfortably, 21-15.

In the second game, he continued his momentum and created much more dominance, forcing Tanaka to make errors and then clinch the title in straight games.