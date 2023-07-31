Australian Open: All eyes on HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen

Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will look to rediscover their form when they begin their campaign at the Australia Open badminton tournament, scheduled from August 1 to 6.

Australia Open was inaugurated in 1975. The USD 420,000 event has been upgraded to a Super 500 tournament. Two Indians have won the Australian Open before, Saina Nehwal in 2014 and 2016 and Kidambi Srikanth in 2017. This will be the last chance for Indian shuttlers, specially Sindhu and Srikanth to regain their touch ahead of the World Championships to be held in Copenhagen, Denmark (August 21 to 27).

PV Sindhu, seeded fifth in Australia, has been struggling to come back into good form this year. The 28-year-old Sindhu is currently 17th in the world badminton rankings. She is yet to win a title this season. Her best run came in the Madrid Spain Masters, where Sindhu reached the final before losing to Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia.

The 2019 world champion, Sindhu hasn't looked the part since her recovery from an injury as she has made first round exits in 7 of the 13 BWF World Tour 2023 tournaments she has played this year including her last two tournaments - the Japan Open and the Korea Open. A lot has happened this year for Sindhu as she parted ways with Korea's Park Tae-Sang, worked with SAI coach Vidhi Chaudhary before appointing new coach Muhammad Hafiz Hashim, the 2003 All-England champion.

With back-to-back tournaments lined up, there is hardly any time but the two-time Olympic medallist will still hope to find her best self with the help of Hashim. She will open her campaign against compatriot Ashmita Chaliha. The only time the two faced off each other were at the 2022 India Open and 2019 Senior Nationals Championships in Guwahati and though Ashmita had lost both times, she had given a scare to the star Indian shuttler.

Among others, Aakarshi Kashyap will meet Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia, while Tasnim Mir faces Indonesia's Komang Ayu Cahya Dewi and Malvika Bansod crosses swords with Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei.

For India HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and the world number 2 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have been the most consistent performers this season. With four titles, Satwik and Chirag have been the talk of the town but the duo has decided to skip the event to prepare for the World Championships.

Prannoy and Sen, on the other hand, have been the other Indians to win BWF World Tour titles this season and they have also been very consistent. Prannoy is currently the best placed Indian singles player and has made three quarterfinals, besides claiming the Malaysia Masters super 500 title. He had almost knocked out the world number one Viktor Axelsen in the semifinals in Japan last week before narrowly falling short in the decider. Same goes for Sen, who gave Indonesia's world number 9 Jonatan Christie a run for his money in same tournament.

In the men’s singles, world number 10 HS Prannoy, seeded sixth in the tournament, will face world number 15 Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong in the opening round. Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen will play world number 13 Lu Guang Zu of China in his opening match. The 21-year-old Sen has made the top four in his last three tournaments. The run includes the Canada Open title win earlier in July and semi-final appearances at the Japan and US Open.

Srikanth too has not been able to weave a series of good wins in a week. The former world number one will have to curb his errors when he takes the court against Japan's Kenta Nishimoto.

Young Priyanshu Rajawat will also start in the main draw. The 21-year-old will begin his campaign against local player Nathan Tang. Also in the fray is national champion Mithun Manjunath who will take on fourth seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in his opening round.

In the men’s doubles, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will be the only Indian pair in the main draw. Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela too will hope to go deep into the women's doubles draw, especially since they have not crossed the second round in any tournament apart from the semifinal finish at the All England Championships. Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy are in the fray in mixed doubles.