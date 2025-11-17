Australian Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag, Treesa-Gayatri return to action – Preview

The Indian doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand are slated to return to competitive action at the 2025 Australian Open Super 500 on Tuesday.

While Rankireddy and Shetty are the top seeds and will open their campaign against Chang Ko Chi and Po Li Wei of Chinese Taipei, the fourth seeded women's doubles duo of Treesa-Gayatri will open their campaign against Febrina Kusuma and Meilysa Puspitasari of Indonesia.

Rankireddy-Shetty were last seen in action at the French Open where they lost in the opening round last month, whereas Treesa-Gayatri return after a much longer injury lay-off. They last played at the Macau Open Super 300 back in July.

Also, making a return to the BWF World Tour circuit will be Kidambi Srikanth. He will start in the men's singles main draw along with the likes of Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Kiran George, Tharun Mannepalli, and Ayush Shetty.

However, for a second consecutive week there won't be any Indian representation in women's singles. Lakshita Jaglan and Mohit Jaglan, meanwhile, will feature in mixed doubles.

Indians in action

Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kiran George, Tharun Mannepalli, Kidambi Srikanth

Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty

Women's Doubles: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand

Mixed Doubles: Lakshita Jaglan-Mohit Jaglan

Where to watch?

You can catch all the LIVE action from the 2025 Australian Open Super 300 on the BWF YouTube channel.